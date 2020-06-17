Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market will grow at 6.8% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 5,225.5 Million by 2027 | Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market, by Drug Type (Aripiprazole, Risperidone, Melatonin, CM-AT, Bumetanide, and Balovaptan), by Age Group (Child and Adult), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurodegenerative disorder which is associated and often overlaps with other conditions such as epilepsy, frequent infections, sleep disorders, anxiety, depression, and gastrointestinal problems. ASD is only diagnosed by developmental and comprehensive tests. It can be detected at eighteen months to two years of age. Drugs such as Aripiprazole, Risperidone, and Melatonin are U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs that aid in the treatment of ASD. Bumetanide and Balovaptan are the drugs that are under clinical trial and investigation to evaluate their safety and efficacy for the treatment of ASD.

The global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market was valued at US$ 2,285.5 million in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Increasing Number of Pipeline Drugs and Early Diagnosis of ASD is expected to Drive Growth of the Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market

Increasing number of pipeline drugs and launches of novel products by key players are expected to be major factors driving the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2014, the company was awarded six new patents for its enzyme delivery system in Europe, Australia, and Central America, which can be utilized for multiple enzyme products including CM-AT— Curemark’s proprietary ASD drug.

Furthermore, in September 2017, Curemark conducted second Phase III clinical trial: Blüm Study — to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CM-AT in children aged 3-8 with ASD.

Moreover, early diagnosis of ASD can aid in the development of children. For instance, according to a research published in the JAMA Pediatrics journal in April 2019, accurate diagnosis of ASD at 18 months or earlier is feasible and there may be opportunities to test the usefulness of ASD treatment at an early age. Therefore, increasing research on ASD is expected to create a favorable environment for autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market growth over the forecast period.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market – Restraints

Shortage of specialised doctors to diagnose ASD accurately is one of the major factors, which is expected to hamper the ASD therapeutics market. For instance, according to Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative (SFARI), in 2018, there were only 8,300 child psychiatrists, 1,500 child neurologists, and 1,000 developmental-behavioral pediatricians for over 1 million autistic children in the U.S. The shortage of specialist doctors to diagnose ASD is expected to hamper growth of the ASD therapeutic market.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of ASD in the pediatric population of the U.S. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) report released in April 2018, 1 in every 59 children was identified with ASD in the age group of 3 to 17 years in 2014.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth in the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market revenue. This is owing to increase in sales of Aripiprazole for the treatment of ASD. For instance, in 2017, Otsuka Pharmaceutical’s ABILIFY MAINTENA (Aripiprazole) generated a revenue of US$ 62.9 million with a growth of 24.1% compared to 2016. Moreover, ABILIFY accounted for a revenue of US$ 59.7 million in 2017.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC, Servier Laboratories Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Curemark LLC, Oryzon Genomics S.A., GW Pharmaceuticals Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., Stalicla SA., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market, By Drug Type: Aripiprazole Risperidone Melatonin CM-AT Bumetanide Balovaptan

Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market, By Age Group: Child Adult

Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



