Augmented Reality Hospitals Market Share, Current Trends and Research Development Report to 2025

A recent report on Augmented Reality Hospitals Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Augmented Reality Hospitals Market Size and Value

Augmented Reality Hospitals Market is valued at USD XX Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of XX over the forecast period.

Scope of Augmented Reality Hospital Market

Augmented reality technology is a technology that uses existing user environments and superimposes digital or virtual content or information on it to provide an immersive digital experience in a real-time environment. Augmented reality applications are developed on special 3D programs, allowing developers to integrate context or digital content into the real world in real time. AR is displayed in a direct view of the existing environment and adds sound, video, graphics or GPS. AR innovations will allow physicians and surgeons to access real-time data and patient information faster and more accurately, helping to improve the ability of physicians and surgeons to diagnose, treat and operate patients with more precision. By allowing students and trainees to better visualize the health problems and scenarios they will deal with in a day, AR can also bring great value to practical medicine and education.Augmented reality technology also allows doctors to better determine patient symptoms and make accurate diagnoses. Usually it is difficult for patients to accurately describe their symptoms to doctors, but with AR, patients can better describe their symptoms. Hospitals have started using AR in their courses to provide the beginners with valuable hands-on learning experiences.

Global Virtual and Augmented Reality market is segmented on the basis of component, device type, application and by region. On the basisof components, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.Based on device type, the market is segmented into head-mounted display (HMD), head-up display (HUD), handheld device. Based on application, the market is segmented intofitness management, medical training and education, and others.

The regions covered in this augmented reality hospitalsmarketreport are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Based on the country level, market of augmented reality hospitalsmarketis sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Augmented Reality Hospitals Market Companies

Key Players of the Augmented Reality Hospitals Market Are

Microsoft Corporation

DAQRI

Qualcomm Incorporated

Oculus VR

ArtoolworksInc

3D Systems

Kooaba Ag

Philips Healthcare

Vuzix Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

ZugaraInc

Augmented Pixels Co.

Augmedix, Layar B. V.

others

Augmented Reality Hospitals Market Latest News

European Society of Radiology (ESR)and Siemens Healthineers for the firsttime, are inviting discussion on the digital future of radiology

On February 7th, 2019; As part of this partnership, the European Radiology Society (ESR) and Siemens Medical Engineers will provide for the first time a platform for joint discussion on all aspects related to the digitization of radiology at the European Radiology Conference. ECR participants pre-selected topics for discussion as part of the online survey. Respondents chose artificial intelligence (AI), big data and augmented and virtual reality. Visitors to the Siemens Healthcare Digital Experience Pavilion will be able to discover augmented reality solutions and create their own artificial intelligence applications. The Siemens Healthcare Digital Experience Pavilion is the highlight of the new 2019 ECR in Vienna. The digitization of health care is essentially a fundamental transformation process that will affect all of us. Siemens Healthineers empowers global healthcare providers by empowering them in the development of precision medicine, transforming medical services, improving patient experience and digital healthcare.

Augmented Reality Hospitals Market Dynamics

Significant increases in population, the demand for surgical treatments increases and surging people’s health care costs, are driving the growth in augmented reality of the hospitals market during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of connected devices in the health sector, coupled with the company’s increasing investment in augmented reality technology to manufacture various types of devices (such as portble screens, head-mounted screens, etc.), further stimulated the development of this market.According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), there were nearly 250,000 additional cosmetic procedures in 2018 compared to the previous year. According to the ASPS annual cosmetic surgery statistics report, in 2018, the United States performed more than 17.7 million surgical procedures and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, and this number increased steadily over the last five years which is going to boost the growth in augmented reality in hospitals market. However, security concerns coupled with high costs in installation are some factors which will restrain the growth in augmented reality in Hospitals market. Enormous opportunities are there with AR bringing huge value by allowing beginners to practicing medicine and education and trainee physicians to better visualize health issues and conditions.

Asia pacific is expected to Witness a Fastest Growth in the Global Augmented reality hospitals Market

North Americahas been the market leaderso far and is expected to remain dominant in future in the global augmented reality hospitals market majorly due to the solid health sector, rich in technology, and advanced health care infrastructure that can easily integrate advanced technology. In addition, the region is one of the first to adopt the latest technologies, which offer a large space for expansion for augmented reality in the healthcare market. There are many major market players in this region, offering unprecedented influence in the market.The Medical Virtual Reality (MedVR) team at the University of Southern California School of Creative Technology is sponsored by the U.S. Army and focuses on AR in the medical field, including mental health and rehabilitation, neurocognitive assessment and training, play-based rehabilitation and virtual people. It is followed by Europe, due to government initiatives such as Innovate UK (UK’s innovation agency) decisionfor investing £210,000 (USD 269,367) in VR and AR technologies to endorse innovation.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and the large increase in the number of internet users and smartphones using AR applications. Rising healthcare spending and government initiatives to adopt better digital and advanced technologies should further stimulate market growth.

Key Benefits for Global Augmented reality hospitals Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Augmented reality hospitals Market Segmentation:–

By component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By device type:

Head-mounted display (HMD)

Head-up display (HUD)

Handheld device

By applications:

Fitness management

Medical training

Education

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

