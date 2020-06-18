At CAGR of 9.7%, Medical carts Market Size 2020, Industry Analysis by Device Type, Application, Growing Demand, Business Insights, Top Companies, Regional Overview | Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

Medical carts offer enhanced pharmaceutical storage and organization solutions for controlled medication safety, and ability to mobilize patient medical information. Modern medication storage and organization requires an attractive, configurable medication cart design that offers maximum capacity, durable construction, and premium workflow accessories.

Various peripherals such as label makers, printers, scanners, different drawer configurations, sharps containers, chart holders, wastebaskets, and others with useful features and attachments can be added to medical cart to optimize its utility and functioning. For instance, in the acute care setting, medical carts have a barcode scanner, where the patient’s wrist and the medications can be scanned to improve patient’s safety during administering medications.

Increasing number of hospitalization cases or hospital visits due to rising incidences of trauma, injury, and infection are major factors that are expected to drive the medical carts market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet in 2018, each year there are around 37.3 million cases of falls, which requires medical attention whereas around 646,000 individuals die from falls globally every year.

Orthopedic cart include casts and splints for treatment of strains, sprains, and fractures. Growing incidences of orthopedic trauma is expected to increase demand for orthopedic carts, which will eventually drive growth of the medical carts market. For instance, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation statistics, 2017, around 8.9 million fractures are caused annually by osteoporosis, resulting in an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds, with around 1.6 million hip fractures occurring globally each year, which is expected to reach 4.5 million by 2050.

The global medical cart market was valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

Increasing Application of Medical Carts in Hospitals is expected to drive the Medical Carts Market Growth

Medical cart is majorly used at hospitals, as it can provide clinicians with significant workflow benefits. Increasing adoption of electronic health record (EHR) coupled with demand for real-time electronic data access and entry at the patients’ bedside are the other important factors, which are expected to drive growth of the medical carts market. Mobile medical carts provide means to transport sophisticated videoconferencing equipment to the patients’ bedside, allowing physicians to conduct thorough examinations remotely.

Moreover, medical carts provide a convenient way to bring computer-based patient education program (such as videos, games, and reference material) to bedside. Therefore, technological advancements in mobile carts can meet the needs of multiple applications, and further aid healthcare facilities, patients, and clinicians.

Medical Cart Market – Restraints

Stringent government regulation and technological limitations in developing new carts can hamper growth of the medical carts market during the forecast period. Medical carts device falls under International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 60601-1 risk management testing and therefore, should be tested thoroughly to meet all FDA regulations.

In December 2016, FDA notified healthcare providers across the U.S. that their mobile medical carts may be a fire hazard. Lithium and lead acid batteries used in crash carts, medication dispensing carts, and other carts used for point-of-care services, barcode scanning, and patient monitoring can overheat, produce dangerous smoke, catch fire or even explode. Therefore, manufacturers are required to meet all the FDA norms and policies before launching or marketing new products. These factors are expected to restrain growth of the medical carts market.

Medical Cart Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global medical cart market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2026, North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the global medical cart market, owing to its developed medical facilities in comparison to emerging economies and high presence of industry manufacturers generating major revenue.

Asia Pacific medical carts market is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period. Key market players are focusing on developing cost-effective devices with improved efficiency in order to enter the market, eventually driving growth of the regional medical cart market revenue. Moreover, increasing burden of medical emergency, trauma, and other diseases on hospitals is also an important factor impacting growth of the market. For instance, according to the WHO 2018 report, over 100,000 people in India suffer from burns every year, while burns are the second most common injury in Nepal accounting for 5% of disabilities.

Medical Carts Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global medical cart market include AFC Industries, Advantech Co., Ltd., Alphatron, Enovate Medical, Ergotron, Inc., Harloff Manufacturing Co., JACO, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., and Scott-Clark Medical.

Manufacturers are focusing on designing medical carts with precision to ensure efficiency and convenience. Some industry players provide customized medical carts depending on the organization’s needs.

