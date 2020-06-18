At 7.2% of CAGR Corporate Wellness Market Share Touch US$ 100.0 Billion by the End of 2027 | Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

Global Corporate Wellness Market

Corporate wellness plays a major role in advanced healthcare, as it keeps employees healthy and happy. Corporate organizations conduct various programs to create a stress-free environment, as well as a healthy work culture for the employees.

The global corporate wellness market size was valued at US$ 53,645.7 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Growing incidence of smoking is expected to propel the growth of the global corporate wellness market

Corporate wellness programs are conducted in order to keep employees healthy, prevent them from diseases, and increase their productivity. Moreover, high prevalence of smoking and rising incidence of obesity is expected to majorly drive the growth of the global corporate wellness market during the forecast period. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), 2017, an estimated 6.32 million deaths of smokers were reported worldwide in 2016. Moreover, according to the same source, around 883,930 deaths of second hand smokers were reported in 2016 globally.

“We Do Offer Sample of this report. Kindly go through the follow information in order to access sample copy.”

Note- This report sample includes:

– Brief Introduction to the research report.

– Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

– Top players in the market

– Research framework (structure of the report)

– Research methodology adopted by Coherent Market Insights

Request A Sample Copy – Corporate Wellness Market Report Click here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2062

Moreover, the rising prevalence of obesity associated with deskbound lifestyle is expected to propel growth of the global corporate wellness market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet as of February 2018, around 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and above were overweight around the world in 2016, of which around 650 million were found to be obese.

However, low adoption rate of corporate wellness programs by new startups and small corporate offices is expected to act as a major factor hindering the global market growth.

Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 20+ companies, and more.

Buy Now This Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2062

Increasing risk of diabetes associated with a deskbound lifestyle in North America is expected to bolster the regional market growth

North America holds the leading position in the global corporate wellness market, owing to the increasing risk of diabetes and other diseases associated with a deskbound lifestyle or physical inactivity. According to the 2015 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 30.3 million Americans were diagnosed with diabetes in 2015, and around 1.5 million are diagnosed with diabetes every single year.

Moreover, increasing number of employee welfare activities in the corporate sector is propelling the growth of the global market. For instance, Accenture, a global consultancy company, offers employee assistance programs to provide confidential support for employees’ issues, such as stress, substance abuse, depression, and anxiety. Furthermore, the company provides employees with Teladoc services, using which they can consult a physician for any health-related queries 24×7.

Leading Market Players

The major players operating in the global corporate wellness market include Wellness Corporate Solutions, ComPsych Corporation, United Health Group, Sodexo, BupaWellness Pty Ltd., Recovre Group, Central Corporate Wellness, Truworth Wellness, CXA Group Pte. Limited, SOL Wellness, ComPsych Corporation, Virgin Pulse, Inc., Interactive Health, Inc., and ConneXions Asia.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/2zMB8YE

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Corporate Wellness Market, By Service: Health Risk Assessment Fitness Smoking Cessation Health Screening Nutrition & Weight Management Stress Management Others

Global Corporate Wellness Market, By End User: Small-scale Organizations Medium-scale Organizations Large-scale Organizations



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837