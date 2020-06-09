At 19.1% CAGR, Beauty Devices Market Size Set to Register 96.19 Billion USD by 2025

The latest research report on Beauty Devices Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Beauty Devices Market Size and Value

Global Beauty Devices Market is valued at USD 28.30Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 96.19Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period.

Scope of Beauty Devices Market

Beauty Devices are used for the acne elimination, anti-aging, cellulite reduction and body firming/toning, cleansing, hair regrowth, hair removal and others. Cosmetic electrotherapy is a range of beauty treatments that uses low electric currents .Skin care is the range of practices that support skin integrity, enhance its appearance and relieve skin conditions. Increasing awareness of hair and skin problems, that is, photo aging of skin and hair, is growing due to the high subjection to pollution and UV radiation. This effects in reduced skin elasticity, hair loss, and sunburns, which in turn increases the global market demand for beauty devices. Beauty devices deliver extreme hell in the cure of for these problems and issues and make skin healthy.

Global Beauty Devicesmarket report is segmented on the basis of product type, application and by region& country level. Basedupon product type, beauty devices market is classified into cleansing devices, oxygen and steamer, dermal rollers, acne removal devices, hair removal devices and other. Based upon application, beauty devices market is classified intobeauty salon, household and other.

The regions covered in this Beauty Devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Beauty Devices is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Beauty Devices Market Companies 2020

Procter and Gamble

Philips

Panasonic

Nu Skin Enterprises

L’OrÃ©al (Clarisonic)

Conair

MTG

Hitachi

Remington

YA-MAN

FOREO

Home Skinovations

Carol Cole (NuFace), KAKUSAN

Quasar MD

Kingdom

Tria and others.

Beauty Devices Market Latest News

L’Oréal Advanced Its Commitment to Promoting Sun Safety with La Roche-Posay UV Sense, the First Battery-Free Wearable Electronic UV Sensor

January 7th, 2018;L’Oréal, the worldwide beauty lead that technologically advanced its first commercial sunscreen produce in 1935, advanced its 80-year promise to sun safety with the launch of UV Sense, the first battery-free wearable electronic UV sensor, at the 2018 Customer Electronics Show. The company has long been devoted to sun safety through research, product innovation, and public education campaigns. Since the technology’s debut, La Roche-Posay has dispersed more than one million patches to consumers in 37 countries free of charge.

Beauty Devices Market Dynamics

Rising prevalence of skin and hormonal diseases, escalating geriatric population, and increasing awareness about beauty devices are some of the major factors driving the global beauty devices market.According to the WHO, between 2015 and 2050, the global population aged 60 years or overnumbered 962 million in 2017, more than twiceas large as in 1980 when there were 382 millionolder persons worldwide. The quantity of olderpersons is predictable to double again by 2050,when it is projected to reach nearly 2.1 billion.However, availability of cheaper beauty products and high cost of these beauty products may act as a restraint for the market growth. In spite of that, products and devices for anti-aging helps in giving younger look and reducing skin aging by tightening and revitalizing the skin which further fuels the market demand for beauty devices.

Beauty Devices Regional Analysis

North America and Europeare expected to witness a significant growth in the globalbeauty devices market with the potential rate due tothe increase in the demand of natural and organic products, growing appearance consciousness, and greater acceptance of technologically progressive beauty devices in this region. According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, between 2016 and 2017, the area improved by almost 93’000 hectares or 3 percent. Nearly 1.8% of the country in Canada is organic, and the part in the United States is 0.6%.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to therising prevalence of skin and hormonal diseases, escalating geriatric population, and increasing awareness about beauty devices in this region. According to the UN publication, “World Population Aging 2017”, Asia is expected to witness a two-fold increase in the aging population, with the population aged 60 years or over projected to increase from 549 million in 2017 to nearly 1.3 billion by 2050.

Key Benefits for Global Beauty Devices Market Report–

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Beauty Devices Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

Cleansing Devices

Oxygen and Steamer

Dermal Rollers

Acne Removal Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Other

By Application:

Beauty

Salon

Household

Other

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

