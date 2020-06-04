Arbidol Hydrochloride Market 2020 Impact of COVID-19 Global Analysis, Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Arbidol Hydrochloride Market:

Arbidol Hydrochloride is a Russia-made powerful broad-spectrum antiviral which is used for the treatment of number of enveloped and non-enveloped viruses. The drug is majorly used in Russia and China and is effective in treating influenza A & B viruses and hepatitis C virus. Hence the growing number of diseases due to the spread of new type of viruses drives the market for Arbidol. As the virus spreads, the diseases turn into an epidemic and hence the demand for Arbidol Hydrochloride surges. For Instance: In 2020 the spread of the COVID-19 turned into a Pandemic which has created a huge demand for Arbidol for treatment of the disease. As per World of meters, as of 2nd May 2020 the number of Coronavirus Cases have increased to 3.4 million while the death toll from this virus has reached to 239 thousand. The spread of the virus has initiated large number of clinical trials trying to create an effective treatment and vaccine for the disease. These clinical trials involve usage of Arbidol Hydrochloride for treatment. As the national Health Commission of China, in February 2020 issued a guidance selecting Lopinavir-ritonavir and Arbidol for treating COVID-19. The decision for the selection was based on in-vitro cell tests and previous clinical data from SARS and MERS. This further led to an increase in production of Arbidol Hydrochloride in China. As Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group since Mid-January has donated 50,000 boxes of arbidol tablets to the medical staff in Wuhan and since then more orders for the medicine have come in from the clinical medical institutions. The company can produce 900 thousand of Arbidol Hydrochloride capsules per day which is about twice the normal daily volume of production. Also, the Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has developed a convenient and cost-effective synthetic process for producing antiviral drug Favipiravir. Along with the drug, the institute is working on the production of other drugs namely, Arbidol and Triazavarin for the battling the pandemic. Hence the surge in demand owing to the rising clinical trials has led to the increase in production of arbidol tablets and capsules driving the market towards growth. However, unsuccessful trials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Arbidol Hydrochloride market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and promptness & affordability of urgent care services coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Arbidol Hydrochloride market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

JSC Pharmstandard

Shandong Chuangxin Pharmaceutical Research and Development Co.,LTD

Yichang Tianren Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

Shenyang Coupling Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group

By Product:

Arbidol Hydrochloride Tablets

Arbidol Hydrochloride Capsules

Arbidol Hydrochloride Granules

By Application:

Anti Influenza Virus

COVID-19

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

