Antithrombin Market 2020 Global Growth Factor, Size, Regional Demand, Trends, Insights and 2026 Forecast

The Global Antithrombin Market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 725.2 mn by 2026 from its value of US$ 490.4 mn in 2018. Key market insights have been provided by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Antithrombin Market Size”, Share and Global Trend By Application (Therapeutics, Research, Diagnostics & Others), Source (Human, Goat Milk), Dosage Form (Lyophilized, Liquid) & Geography Forecast till 2025”.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Antithrombin Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Antithrombin Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Antithrombin Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Lee Biosolutions,

Scripps Laboratories,

Octapharma AG,

LFB USA,

rEVO Biologics,

A few others.

Intense Competition Anticipated

The global antithrombin market is getting heated up owing to a surge in competition among the key players. Market competition in this regard is being defined by new product launches and establishment of distribution networks. For example, the US-based rEVO Biologics developed ATryn, an anticoagulant antithrombin made from goat milk. Though old, the anticoagulant opened the doors for other market participants to develop medicines using genetically engineered animals.

Asia-Pacific to Occupy a Dominant Market Position

With a market revenue of US$ 179.7 mn in 2018, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a sizeable market share in the global antithrombin market. The major factor driving the market in Asia-Pacific is the growing prevalence of congenital antithrombin III deficiency, an inherited disease. Compounding this factor are increasing life expectancy and rising demand for better quality surgical procedures that will fuel the market in the forecast period. Europe is the other region that is emerging as a promising market owing to rapid adoption of antithrombin based products.

