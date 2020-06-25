Antimicrobial Textile Market Size, Industry Share, COVID-19 Impact Projection till 2026 | Top Players Covered are The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, Sanitized AG, PurThread Technologies, Inc., BASF SE and More

The global antimicrobial textiles market size is projected to reach USD 13.89 million by 2027 on account of the increasing demand for hygiene worldwide. Antimicrobial agents are additives used on textile materials to prevent the growth of microorganisms on the fabric material. These agents can be introduced to the fabric via dyes and inks at the time of spinning or extrusion. The breeding and growth of microbes on the fabric depend upon the properties of the absorption of the fabric. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Antimicrobial Textiles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Bio-Based Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts and Others), By Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Others), By Application (Home, Commercial, Medical, Apparel, Industrial, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” offers a thorough analysis of the market. According to this report, the market value stood at USD 9.23 billion in 2019 and will rise at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2027.

COVID-19 Impact on Antimicrobial Textiles Industry:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Get Sample PDF Brochure Enabled with COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/antimicrobial-textiles-market-102307

What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report provides an elaborate overview of the market and factors driving, repelling, challenging, and offering opportunities to the market during the forecast period. It also throws light on the key industry developments, current trends, and additional interesting insights offered by the market.

The report also highlights the table of segmentation of the market based on factors such as agents, fabric, application, and geography, and lists the names of the leading segment. The report further discusses the competitive landscape of the market, the list of vendors functioning in the market, and the significant strategies adopted by them to earn the lion’s share in the market. For more information on the report, refer to the company website.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness about Personal Cleanliness will Augment Growth

The healthcare industry is the largest consumer of this market with an increasing emphasis on personal and environmental hygiene. The increasing need to maintain high cleanliness standards especially in products such as bed and linens, dressings & bandages, curtains, surgical gowns, and others for the prevention of microbial growth is promoting the global antimicrobial textiles market growth. Furthermore, the booming sports industry and increasing preference for personal health, fitness, and cleanliness will increase demand for sports apparel, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the years to follow.

Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/antimicrobial-textiles-market-102307

Competitive Landscape

Players Investing in New Products to Gain Traction during COVID19 Pandemic

The competitive landscape of the market is consolidated in nature with BioCote Limited, Milliken & Company, BASF, and Trevira GmbH holding significant antimicrobial textiles market shares. Vendors operating in this market are focusing on attracting more revenue in this time of the COVID19 pandemic by offering products that can fight back germs and kill them. Therefore, players are investing heavily in the development and manufacturing of Antimicrobial Textiles products.

List of Manufacturers Include:

The Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

Milliken & Company

Sanitized AG

PurThread Technologies, Inc.

Trevira GmbH

Biocote Limited

UNITIKA LTD.

BASF SE

Microban International, Ltd.

Herculite

Other Players

Regional Segmentation:

North America to Continue Dominance Owing to Increasing Awareness About Personal Hygiene

Geographically, North America is holding the largest share in the market attributed to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the spread of various infectious diseases and the importance of personal hygiene. Additionally, the presence of advanced medical and healthcare facilities, coupled with the ongoing advancement in biotechnology will result in the commercialization of new and improved products, thus helping this region continue dominating the market in the forecast period.

On the other side, the market in the Asia Pacific is likely to witness stable growth with revenue of USD 1,980.8 million generated in 2019. Growth of this region is attributed to the large scale demand from rising economies such as South Korea, India, and China with China emerging as the largest consumer of microbial fabrics.

Quick Buy – Antimicrobial Textiles Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102307

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, By Agents, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Agents Synthetic Organic Compound Bio-Based Compounds Metal & Metallic Salts Others



TOC Continued…!

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/antimicrobial-textiles-market-102307

Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

January 2018 – A high-quality contract textile for the healthcare industry was presented by Trevira at the building healthcare Expo held in Dubai. The company offers a wide range of textile products with various applications in the healthcare industry.

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs