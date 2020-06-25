Antiepileptic Drugs Market Worth $20.33 Billion at 2.4% CAGR; Rising Diagnosis Rate to Favor Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market size is set to gain traction from the ever-increasing initiatives by manufacturers for producing novel and generic drugs for patients. Patents of numerous second generation drugs are on the verge of expiration. It is thus, opening door to new opportunities and upsurging competition amongst key players. It is likely to affect the market positively in the coming years. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Generation (First Generation, Second Generation, and Third Generation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the AED market size stood at USD 16.56 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.33 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of companies operating in the epilepsy drugs market. They are as follows:

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

UCB S.A.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lundbeck A/S

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Other prominent players

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Strive to Bag Fast Track Approvals for Strengthening Position

The market consists of various enterprises that are working efficiently to gain more market share. To do so, they are either collaborating with other companies or are gaining approval from the government agencies to distribute the newly developed drugs and broaden their geographic presence. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

September 2019 : GW Pharmaceuticals, plc, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in the U.K., unveiled that it received approval from the European Commission (EC) for EPIDYOLEX®, an innovative drug that will be used for Dravet syndrome or Lennox‑Gastaut syndrome (LGS), as an adjunctive therapy of seizures. It is meant for patients who are 2 years of age and older. It will be launched across Europe.

: GW Pharmaceuticals, plc, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in the U.K., unveiled that it received approval from the European Commission (EC) for EPIDYOLEX®, an innovative drug that will be used for Dravet syndrome or Lennox‑Gastaut syndrome (LGS), as an adjunctive therapy of seizures. It is meant for patients who are 2 years of age and older. It will be launched across Europe. July 2018: UCB, a multinational biopharmaceutical company based in Belgium, joined hands with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, to co-promote and distribute a brand of brivaracetam named Briviact®. The agreement provides Dr. Reddy’s exclusive rights to provide the drug in India.

