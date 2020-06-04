Antibiotics Market Driven by Growing Prevalence of Coronavirus, other Communicable Diseases- Global Industry Trends and Demand To Forecast to 2025

The global antibiotics market is expected to exhibit a solid 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). According to the report, the global antibiotics market was valued at more than USD 51.8 billion in 2018. The report presents a detailed look at the market’s historical growth trajectory and presents forecasts regarding the market’s growth prospects over the forecast period. The leading drivers and restraints affecting the global antibiotics market are studied in detail in the report, providing readers with a clear overview of the major factors affecting the market.

Get a sample copy of the Antibiotics Market Report 2020 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8447

Antibiotics are medications that kill microbes. The growing prevalence of communicable diseases around the world is the major driver for the global antibiotics market. Communicable diseases caused by microbial pathogens include deadly diseases such as typhoid and malaria, leading to the healthcare sector taking huge steps to counter the threat of these diseases. The development of antibiotics has been a major step in the direction of eradicating these and other pathogenic diseases. Antibiotics were discovered in the mid-20th century, when penicillin was discovered. This led to the discovery and creation of other antibiotics, leading to widespread usage of the same in healthcare applications.

Supportive government initiatives and regulations in recent years have driven the global antibiotics market. Acts such as the Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now (GAIN) Act have been major drivers for the global antibiotics market. The development of antibiotics is increasingly being supported by governments around the world, leading to smooth growth of the antibiotics market. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global antibiotics market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global Covid19 impact antibiotics market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Abbott Laboratories, GSK plc, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. Major players in the global antibiotics market are likely to focus on product development in the coming years, as the increasing prevalence of coronavirus has created a strong need for effective antibiotics. The rising prevalence of coronavirus is likely to remain a key driver for the antibiotics market, as this is likely to lead to strong investment in research and development channels for the development of new antibiotics. The continued presence of coronavirus in the world is likely to remain a major driver for the global antibiotics market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global antibiotics market is segmented on the basis of drug class, spectrum, drug origin, end use, and region.

By drug class, the global antibiotics market is segmented into cephalosporins, penicillin, fluoroquinolones, macrolides, carbapenem, aminoglycosides, sulfonamides, and others. The cephalosporins segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to its use in treating urinary tract infections and pneumonia-like conditions. Carbapenems are also likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period.

By spectrum, the global antibiotics market is segmented into broad-spectrum and narrow-spectrum antibiotics. Broad-spectrum antibiotics such as cephalosporins and quinolones are likely to dominate the global antibiotics market in the coming years due to their applicability in the treatment of various kinds of diseases.

By drug origin, the global antibiotics market is segmented into natural, semi-synthetic, and synthetic. Natural is the largest segment of the antibiotics market and is likely to remain the largest over the forecast period. Semi-synthetic antibiotics are likely to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

By end use, the global antibiotics market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research organizations, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas remain the largest regional segment of the global antibiotics market due to the strong investment in the pharmaceutical sector. Growing development of innovative antibiotics and the growing government support to the development of antibiotics are also major drivers for the antibiotics market in North America. The U.S. is likely to remain the major regional segment for the global antibiotics market.

Browse Complete 90 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with 52+ Respective Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/antibiotics-market-8447

Latest Trending Reports:

Global Behavioral Health Services Market is expected to cross USD 146.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.4 %: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/behavioral-health-services-market-8433

Global Allergic Rhinitis Market: Information by Type (Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis, Perennial Allergic Rhinitis, Occupational Allergic Rhinitis), Treatment (Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Immunotherapy, Decongestants and others), Route of Administration (Oral, Nasal and others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Stores) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025 : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/allergic-rhinitis-market-1547

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com