Antibacterial Drugs Market To Reach US$ 44,063.3 Million By 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

Antibacterial drugs are derived from bacteria or molds or are synthesized de novo. These medications destroy or slow down the growth of bacteria. Antibacterial drugs are used in the treatment of urinary infections caused by E. coli, S. aureus, Streptococcus pyogenes and other bacterial infections.

The global antibacterial drugs market is estimated to account for US$ 42,048.3 Mn in terms of value IN 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 44,063.3 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections is expected to propel growth of the global antibacterial drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study “Prevalence of Bacterial Urinary Tract Infections and Associated Factors among Patients Attending Hospitals in Bushenyi District, Uganda”, published in February 2019, the prevalence of urinary tract infections was 32.2% among the study.

Note: *The Download PDF brochure only consists of Table of Content, Research Framework, and Research Methodology.

Request PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/177

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market: Opportunities

Availability of open-access database of antibiotics is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global antibacterial drugs market. For instance, AntibioticDB38 is an antibacterial drugs database, which aid in mitigating duplication of discovery efforts.

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market: Restraints

Increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections is expected to hamper the market growth. For instance, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s report Antibiotic Resistance Threats in the United States, 2019, over 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S., annually.

Key Takeaways:

The global antibacterial drugs market was valued at US$ 41,780.2 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 44,063.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 0.7% between 2020 and 2027. Major factor driving the growth of global antibacterial drugs market during the forecast period include increasing prevalence of bacterial infections, and widespread presence of cheap generic antibacterial drugs.

β-lactams held dominant position in the global antibacterial drugs market in 2019, accounting for 59.3% share in terms of value, followed by Quinolones and Macrolides, respectively. Effectiveness against bacterial infections, and availability of number of drugs is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/31vEpGX

Hospital pharmacies segment held dominant position in the global antibacterial drugs market in 2019, accounting for 37.1% share in terms of value, followed by retail pharmacies and online pharmacies, respectively.

Market Trends

There are several antibacterial drugs in the pipeline. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of September 2019, there are 50 antibiotics and combinations and 10 biologicals in the clinical pipeline for the treatment of WHO priority pathogens, tuberculosis and C. difficile infections.

In the recent past, major pharmaceutical companies have halted their R&D activities in antibacterial drugs. However, a number of SMEs remain active in R&D of antibacterial drugs and have launched new products in the recent past.

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global antibacterial drugs market include Shionogi Inc, Iterum Therapeutics plc, Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Allecra Therapeutics GmbH, Wockhardt Ltd., Theravance Biopharma, Inc., R-Pharm Group, Entasis Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Micurx Pharmaceutical Inc., Debiopharm Group, Boston Pharmaceuticals Inc., TenNor Therapeutics, Sichuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., NacuGen Therapeutics Inc., VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Spero Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Forest Laboratories, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi.

Access research reports that are tailored specifically for you and your organization in order to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/177

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market: Key Developments

September 2019: Entasis Therapeutics and The Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership jointly announced the initiation of a global phase 3 pivotal trial of zoliflodacin, a novel, first-in-class oral antibiotic for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea

August 2019: Venatorx Pharmaceuticals initiated enrollment in its Phase 3 trial of cefepime/VNRX-5133 in patients with complicated urinary tract infections

Segmentation

By Drug Class β-lactams Quinolones Macrolides Tetracyclines Aminoglycosides Sulfonamides Phenicols

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837