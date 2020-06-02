Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market 2020 Global Industry Future Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Regional Trends, Segmentation and Forecasts to 2026

The global anti-inflammatory biologics market size is expected to reach USD 149.80 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The indication of an inflammatory surplus in patients with COVID-19 along with plentiful neutrophils and macrophages will revivify growth prospects for the anti-inflammatory biologics market share during the forecast period. The ongoing trials for anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antibodies in severe cases of autoimmune inflammatory disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, or ankylosing spondylitis will aid the speedy expansion of the market during the forecast period, mentioned by Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Interleukin Antagonists, Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors, Others), By Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral and Injection (Subcutaneous and Intravenous)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 64.84 billion in 2019.

Leading Players operating in the Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

UCB S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Biogen

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Regional Analysis :

Increasing Cases of Inflammatory Diseases to Boost Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 28.63 billion in 2019. The growth of the region is attributed to rising government support for the introduction of biosimilars in the region. The potential pipeline candidates along with demand for anti-TNF drugs will aid healthy growth of the market in the region. The increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis will spur demand for the market in North America. The approval of novel drugs will favor growth in Europe in the foreseeable future. For instance, in October 2018, Mylan announced the commercial launch of Hulio, a biosimilar of adalimumab. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population. The increasing preference for biologics for inflammatory diseases will boost the market in Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa is likely to rise steadily in the forthcoming years owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income.

