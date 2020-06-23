Anti-Epileptic Drugs For Pediatrics Market Value to Worth Over US$ 1,643.2 Million at 7.5% CAGR Growth Rate | Technology Snapshot with Solution to Drive Market Growth by 2027, Finds Coherent Market Insights

Global Anti-epileptic Drugs for Pediatrics Market – Insights

Epilepsy is characterized by seizures, which affects the central nervous system. Seizures are categorized into generalized seizures and partial seizures depending on the area of the brain the seizures obstruct. Partial seizures affect just one part of the brain, whereas generalized seizures affect the whole brain. Seizures are termed as mild seizures and stronger seizures based on their severity. Stronger seizures may last for a few seconds to a few or several minutes and may result in spasms and uncontrollable muscle twitches. The patient may lose consciousness in such situation or suffer from temporary loss of cognition or memory loss. Mild seizures last for only a few seconds and are therefore, difficult to diagnose.

Major causes of epilepsy in children include, trauma injury, complications during birth, or genetic disorder. Epilepsy that occurs due to brain infections such as meningitis is known as symptomatic epilepsy. Epilepsy that occurs due to genetics related condition is called idiopathic epilepsy.

Global Anti-epileptic Drugs for Pediatrics Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of epilepsy is a major factor boosting growth of the global anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 50 million people worldwide are suffering from epilepsy out of which almost 80% live in emerging economies. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, as of April 2017, epilepsy is estimated to affect 0.5% to 1% of children globally and is the most prevalent chronic condition of the central nervous system among children. According to Epilepsy Foundation, annually, around 150,000 new cases of epilepsy are reported in the U.S. and the rate of occurrence is high among young children and geriatric population. Furthermore, the Society of Neuroscience, in 2015, stated that epilepsy affected around 10.5 million children worldwide, and the types and severity of the disorder varies significantly.

Presence of FDA-approved anti-epileptic drugs in the developed economies and high accessibility of these drugs has led to lower prevalence of pediatric epilepsy in such economies. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs include Phenytoin (Dilantin), Carbamazepine (Carbatrol), Divalproex Sodium (Depakote), and Ethosuximide (Zarontin). Moreover, increasing R&D of new drugs is also expected to boost growth of the global anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market. The number of available anti-epilepsy drugs has doubled over the last few decades and nine new drugs for treatment of pediatric epilepsy were launched in the last decade. Moreover, third generation epilepsy drugs are more safe and tolerable, more effective with much better pharmacokinetic profiles, and fewer drug interactions than the previous generation drugs. Therefore, the preference for third generation epilepsy drugs is high compared to second and first generation drugs. For instance, UCB’s Keppra (levetiracetam) and GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK’s) Lamictal (lamotrigine) are some of the most commonly used the third generation drugs. The anticonvulsant medications are only FDA-approved for seizure disorders among children. Moreover, the simple pharmacokinetics and more limited effects of currently available newer anti-seizure drugs on liver metabolism is also expected to boost growth of the global anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market.

The global anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market was valued at US$ 918.9 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Global Anti-epileptic Drugs for Pediatrics Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market include, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Cephalon, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A., UCB Pharma Limited, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Limited, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Zogenix, GW Pharmaceuticals, Insys, and Zynerba.

