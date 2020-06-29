Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market – Know the Latest Technological Advances

Lately, there has been remarkable shift in the therapeutics method. People are inclining towards personalized medication rather than pharmaceutical treatment methods. This is result of advancements in biological therapies. As a result, advanced therapy medicinal products market (ATMP) is emerging. Such products provide solution for conditions with no therapeutic alternatives. This is a key factor driving growth of the advanced therapy medicinal products market across the globe.

At present, regulations for ATMPs is at its budding stage. Extensive research activities has been going on, which is resulting in Investigational New Drug (IND) applications.

The upcoming advanced therapy medicinal products market analysis report provides insight about the upcoming trends and restraining factors likely to shape growth of the market during forecast period (2019-2029). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies of the market and offers details about the capacities and competencies of these companies. The market report also focusses on the market’s competitive landscape and provides detail of the product portfolio of various companies.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market: Competitive Analysis

At present, the advanced therapy medicinal products market is growing at a lucrative rate. This growth rate is attributed to recent approval of various advanced therapy medicinal products. Post success of approved products, stakeholders are investing at enormously in clinical trials of advanced therapy medicinal products.

On the other hand, companies operating in the market are adopting various strategies to accelerate the product manufacturing rate. While most of the companies are relying on in-house production of therapies, few players such as Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) are opting for third-party service providers.

Upsurge in demand for gene therapy has resulted in widening of drug development landscape and rise in the number of new entrants. However, there is lack of production capabilities.

Also, several companies are strengthening their foothold in the global market by strategic alliances and acquiring small CAR T-cell therapy developers.

Some of the key players operating in the advanced therapy medicinal products market are-

Kolon TissueGene Inc.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co.

UniQure N.V.

Novartis AG

Celgene Corporation

Spark Therapeutics

MEDIPOST

PHARMICELL Co.

Organogenesis Inc.

Vericel Corporation. Ltd.

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Gilead Life sciences Inc.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market: Key Trends

Despite high cost of the products, the market is expanding at lucrative rate. The growth rate is attributed to various health benefits provided by new classes of therapies.

Registering clinical benefits and efficiency of the products, stakeholders in the market are developing new strategies to overcome the challenged and boost application of advanced therapy medicinal products

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market: Regional Outlook

Availability of significant number of FDA approved advanced therapy medicinal products in the U.S. has accounted for the prominent share of North America region, in terms of revenue. Recently, approval of products such as Yescarta, Zolgensma, and Kymriah has led to prominent investment in the U.S. advanced therapy medicinal products market.

Europe hold second-largest pharmaceutical market space across the globe. In coming years, cell therapy developers are anticipated to hold prominent share in the Europe’s drug revenue. Moreover, several academic institutes in Europe are conducting extensive research in early-stage cell therapy. This factor is likely to fuel the regional revenue contribution.

Meanwhile, global manufacturing companies operating in the market are enhancing their reach across Europe. This, in turn, may drive growth in the regional market.

