Acne & Rosacea Market in US 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Acne and Rosacea are the most common dermatological disorders affecting people in the United States. Acne is a chronic skin disorder in which the hair follicles become blocked and/or inflamed, which is most prevalent among teenagers. However, some people may suffer from acne well into their 30s and 40s even. Acne can occur in forms ranging from comedones to cystic lesions, depending upon severity.

Rosacea is a common skin condition that causes redness and visible blood vessels on the nose, cheeks, and forehead. Rosacea can occur to anyone. But it is most commonly affects adults over age 30, particularly women with fair skin. The condition of rosacea is increasingly widespread in the U.S. and affecting approximately 16 million population in the country.

Topical drugs currently dominate both markets in the U.S. Systemic medications such as oral antibiotics, hormonal agents or other drugs are also used for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The ongoing development of new drugs is expected to witness an extraordinary growth rate due to higher efficacy, convenient dosing and fewer side effects.

The increase in emotional burden due to these skin conditions is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Growing awareness regarding rosacea and acne treatment options has significantly driven the market in the U.S. Rising purchasing power and mounting healthcare expenditure has also fuelled the growth of the market in the region. Despite being common skin disorders, advancement in treatment has been limited over the past years exhibiting a great opportunity of growth in the future. The companies are developing new treatment options, in which, most products are in late-stage indicating an optimistic future for the market.

The report “U.S. Acne & Rosacea Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2024)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S. market.

The report profiles the key players of the market including Bausch Health Companies, Allergan, Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Sol-Gel Technologies.

1. Market Overview

1.1 Acne

1.1.1 Acne Overview

1.1.2 Causes & Symptoms of Acne

1.1.3 Classification of Severity

1.1.4 Treatment for Acne

1.1.5 Acne Treatment Continuum

1.1.6 Limitations of Acne Treatments

1.2 Rosacea

1.2.1 Rosacea Overview

1.2.2 Symptoms and Causes of Rosacea

1.2.3 Treatment for Rosacea

2. The U.S. Acne Market

2.1 The U.S. Acne Market Forecast by Value

2.2 The U.S. Acne Market by Drug Type

2.3 The U.S. Acne Topical Drugs by Brand

2.4 The U.S. Acne Oral Antibiotics by Brand

2.5 The U.S. Acne Market Forecast by Product

2.5.1 The U.S. Minocycline Revenue Forecast

2.5.2 The U.S. Retin-A Generics Revenue Forecast

2.5.3 The U.S. Epiduo/Epiduo Forte Revenue Forecast

2.5.4 The U.S. Aczone Revenue Forecast

2.5.5 The U.S. Onexton Revenue Forecast

2.5.6 The U.S. Solodyne Revenue Forecast

2.5.7 The U.S. Oracea Revenue Forecast

2.5.8 The U.S. Ziana Revenue Forecast

2.6 The U.S. Acne Prevalence Forecast

2.7 The U.S. Acne Addressable Population

2.7.1 The U.S. Acne Addressable Population Forecast

2.7.2 The U.S. Acne Addressable Population by Severity

2.7.3 The U.S. Acne Mild Population Forecast

2.7.4 The U.S. Acne Moderate Population Forecast

2.7.5 The U.S. Acne Severe Population Forecast

2.8 The U.S. Acne Topical Treatment Population

2.8.1 The U.S. Acne Topical Treatment Population Forecast

2.8.2 The U.S. Acne Topical Treatment Population by Severity

2.8.3 The U.S. Acne Topical Treatment Mild Population Forecast

2.8.4 The U.S. Acne Topical Treatment Moderate Population Forecast

2.8.5 The U.S. Acne Severe Topical Treatment Population Forecast

2.9 FMX101

2.9.1 The U.S. FMX-101 Drug Patient Population Forecast

2.9.2 The U.S. FMX-101 Drug Market Share Forecast

2.9.3 The U.S. FMX-101 Drug Cost Forecast

2.9.4 The U.S. FMX-101 Drug Revenue Forecast

2.10 TWIN

2.10.1 The U.S. TWIN Drug Patient Population Forecast

2.10.2 The U.S. TWIN Drug Market Share Forecast

2.10.3 The U.S. TWIN Drug Cost Forecast

2.10.4 The U.S. TWIN Drug Revenue Forecast

2.11 SIRS-T

2.11.1 The U.S. SIRS-T Drug Patient Population Forecast

2.11.2 The U.S. SIRS-T Drug Market Share Forecast

2.11.3 The U.S. SIRS-T Drug Cost Forecast

2.11.4 The U.S. SIRS-T Drug Revenue Forecast

3. The U.S. Rosacea Market

3.1 The U.S. Rosacea Market Forecast by Value

3.2 The U.S. Rosacea Total Cases Forecast

3.3 The U.S. Rosacea Market by Drug Type

3.4 The U.S. Rosacea Market by Drug Type

3.4.1 The U.S. Rosacea Market Revenue and Prescription by Drug Type

3.4.2 The U.S. Rosacea Market Revenue and Prescription by Brand

3.5 The U.S. Rosacea Prevalence Forecast

3.6 The U.S. Rosacea Addressable Population

3.6.1 The U.S. Rosacea Addressable Population Forecast

3.6.2 The U.S. Rosacea Addressable Population by Severity

3.6.3 The U.S. Rosacea Mild Population Forecast

3.6.4 The U.S. Rosacea Moderate Population Forecast

3.6.5 The U.S. Rosacea Severe Population Forecast

3.7 The U.S. Rosacea Topical Treatment Population

3.7.1 The U.S. Rosacea Topical Treatment Population Forecast

3.7.2 The U.S. Rosacea Topical Treatment Population by Severity

3.7.3 The U.S. Rosacea Topical Treatment Mild Population Forecast

3.7.4 The U.S. Rosacea Topical Treatment Moderate Population Forecast

3.7.5 The U.S. Rosacea Severe Topical Treatment Population Forecast

3.8 FMX103

3.8.1 The U.S. FMX-103 Drug Patient Population Forecast

3.8.2 The U.S. FMX-103 Drug Market Share Forecast

3.8.3 The U.S. FMX-103 Drug Revenue Forecast

3.9 VERED

3.9.1 The U.S. VERED Drug Patient Population Forecast

3.9.2 The U.S. VERED Drug Market Share Forecast

3.9.3 The U.S. VERED Drug Cost Forecast

3.9.4 The U.S. VERED Drug Revenue Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Youth Population

4.1.2 Rising Purchasing Power

4.1.3 Escalating Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.4 Vast Market Opportunity

4.1.5 Sedentary Lifestyle and Unhealthy Eating Habits

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Growing Awareness

4.2.2 Rising Medical Tourism

4.2.3 Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

4.2.4 Personal Appearance Importance

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Entry of Generic Drugs

4.3.2 Side Effects of Acne and Rosacea Therapies

4.3.3 Tough Regulations

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.1.2 Global Acne Market- Drug Comparison by Company

5.1.3 Global Late Stage Acne Market- Drug Comparison by Company

5.1.4 Global Mid Stage Acne Market- Drug Comparison by Company

5.1.2 Global Rosacea Market- Drug Comparison by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Allergan Plc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Sol Gel Technologies Ltd.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

Types of Acne

Treatment for Acne

Types of Rosacea

Treatment for Rosacea

The U.S. Acne Market Forecast by Value (2017-2022)

The U.S. Acne Market by Drug Type (2017)

The U.S. Acne Topical Drugs by Brand (2017)

The U.S. Acne Oral Antibiotics by Brand (2017)

The U.S. Minocycline Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

The U.S. Retin-A Generics Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

The U.S. Epiduo/Epiduo Forte Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

The U.S. Aczone Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

The U.S. Onexton Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

The U.S. Solodyne Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

