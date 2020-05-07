Zinc Paste Bandage Market Valued to be US$ 2,469.2 Million By 2026 with CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026 | Coherent Market Insights

Global Zinc Paste Bandage Market

Zinc Paste Bandage is an open wound bandage that is infused with zinc oxide, commonly used for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and varicose eczema. This medicated bandage contains zinc oxide and glycerol, and provides a moist wound healing environment that helps reduce skin irritation, and soothes and protects the surrounding skin. Econo-Paste is zinc paste bandage of Hartmann is used for the management of leg ulcers. Increasing the prevalence leg ulcers which drive the zinc paste bandage market growth during the forecast period.

The global zinc paste bandage market was valued at US$ 1,712.0 million in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2019-2026).

Download PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3010

Global Zinc Paste Bandage Market – Competitive Landscape

The renowned players operating in the global zinc paste bandage market include Hartman, Smith & Nephew, Medline, BSN, Lohmann & Rauscher, Urgo, KOB, Sbetter Medical, North Coast Medical, Holthaus Medical, Changzhou Hualian Health, and Changzhou Major Medical.

Surging prevalence of venous leg ulcers and venous eczema is expected to drive market growth

Increasing prevalence of venous leg ulcers is expected to drive the zinc paste bandage market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to National Institute for Biotechnology Information, 2016, leg ulcers usually occur secondary to venous reflux or obstruction, but 20% of people with leg ulcers have arterial disease, with or without venous disorders. Between 1.5 and 3.0 in 1000 people have active leg ulcers and, its prevalence increases with age to about 20 in 1000 people over 80 years of age in the U.S.

According to DermNet New Zealand’s 2016 report, venous eczema is a common form of venous/dermatitis that affects one or both lower legs in association with venous inefficiency. Venous eczema is commonly seen in middle-aged and elderly patients, and it reported that it affects 20% of people above the age of 70 years.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/35GPmFG

Global Zinc Paste Bandage Market Restraints

The global zinc paste bandage market growth is likely to be hampered over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of FDA recalls. For instance, in August 2018, the U.S. FDA recalled the Boot Compression Wrap under Class 2 Device Recall developed by Medline Industries Inc., due to sporadic reports of discoloration of the products, which leads to identification of common mold in the boot compression.

Global Zinc Paste Bandage Market – Regional Overview

North America is expected to hold the leading position in the global zinc paste bandage throughout the forecast period owing to presence of key industry players in the region (including Hartmann USA., Smith & Nephew). Moreover, key players in the region are focused on development and product launches in order to expand their market position. For instance, Hartmann USA launched the Econo-Paste zinc oxide paste bandage for wound site healing, and it helps ease skin irritation and maintains moist healing.

Furthermore, Europe is expected to foresee rapid growth in the zinc paste bandage market during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of sports related injuries. For instance, according to European Injury Data Base (IDB) 2016, annually about 4.5 million people aged 15 years and older in the EU are treated for sport injury.

Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3010

Detailed Segmentation:

Zinc Paste Bandage Market, By Type: Zinc Oxide 10% Zinc Oxide 20% Zinc Oxide 6%

Zinc Paste Bandage Market, By Application: Orthopedic Dermatology Leg ulcers Chronic eczema Dermatitis Burns



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: : sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837