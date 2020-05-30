Wound Care Positioner Devices Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2025 | Anticipating a CAGR of 7.50% | BMRC

In its latest report on Wound Care Positioner Devices Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Wound Care Positioner Devices Market Size and Value

Global Wound Care Positioner Devices Market is valued at USD XX Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 7.50% over the forecast period.

Scope of Wound Care Positioner Devices

Wound Care Positioner Devices used in healthcare are devices that elevate, transfer, place, support or help change the position of an entire body or individual parts. These devices utilize air, air-permeable fabrics, fiber fill, foam, gel or a combination of these components. Indicated to keep bony prominences such as knees or ankles from direct contact with one more raise the heels of the bed transfer an individual from one surface to another move an individual up in bed or position limbs to prevent foot contractures and hip rotation. The wound care positioning devices are widely used in hospital settings for pressure ulcer prevention worldwide.

The benefits to heart health, mental health, and longevity, exercise provides many direct and indirect benefits to patients healing from wounds. However, the physical activity can promote rapid wound healing, reduce oxidative damage and promote a healthy lifestyle. This can improve patient outcomes and reduce the costs of treatment. Wound care positioner devices provide effective positioning and help the patient to feel comfortable, cared and attended. The Wound-healing technologies that are suitable for each type of wound condition have been developed. The primary wound-healing technologies include traditional dressings, antimicrobial dressings, anti-inflammatory and analgesic dressings, wound-drug delivery, advanced dressings containing biological or naturally derived agents, medicated sutures, and tissue-engineered skin substitutes. In addition, hyperbaric oxygen, negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) and laser-wound-healing are among the primary wound-healing technologies, and are considered as relatively advanced technologies.

Global Wound Care Positioner DevicesMarket report is segmented on the basis of usability type, device type,end user and by regional & country level. Based on usability type, global wound care positioner devices market is classified as the Disposable and Reusable. Based upon device type, global wound care positioner devices are classified into Fluidized Wound Care Positioner Devices and Non-fluidized Wound Care Positioner Devices. Based upon end user, global Wound Care Positioner Devices is classified into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Setting and Others.

The regions covered in this Wound Care Positioner Devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Wound Care Positioner Devices Companies 2020

Some major key players for Global Wound Care Positioner Devices Market are

EHOB Incorporated

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

EdiZONE, LLC

Restorative Care of America, Inc.

Position Health

Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.

Anatomical Concepts, Inc

Sage Products LLC

Intensive Therapeutics, Inc

Mölnlycke Health Care US LLC

Skil-Care Corporation

Wound Care Positioner Devices Market News:

Wound Healing Foundation Patient Tips and Statement on COVID-19 Pandemic.

April23, 2020: -As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, focusing on mitigating the disease and maintaining a stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) has changed standard procedures. These many institutions have reportedly closed wound clinics preventing wound patients from obtaining much needed services, procedures and surgeries. Chronic wound patients often present with other comorbidities such as older age, diabetes, hypertension, lung disease, peripheral arterial disease, venous insufficiency and obesity, any of which increases their susceptibility to COVID-19. Hence, the unintended consequence of losing access to wound care can increase the risk of the wound deteriorating which could require hospitalization and possible amputation.

The wound care is essential to the health of wound patients. Therefore, the alliance for wound care stakeholders drafted a letter that wound care clinicians may use to justify ongoing care. However, the supporting wound health care providers at this time is important in order to transition to a new normal of more telemedicine while still aggressively combating infection through key wound care procedures. Use of new technology can play a strong role in optimizing wound care and helping determine when a wound patient needs to be seen in person in order to minimize hospitalization and potential exposure to COVID-19. However, the wound Healing Society has developed some suggested guidelines to help clinicians navigate the new normal at this time Wound Healing Society. Nevertheless, the Chronic wound care patients and their care givers provide essential information about their health status to providers. Therefore, an open line of communication between the wound patient/care giver and the wound care provider is key. This can be a call, text, e-mail, telehealth virtual visit or if needed, in person appointment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicare has greatly expanded telehealth visits under the 1135 waiver Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The wound care providers interested in using telemedicine may find this webinar helpful association for the advancement of wound Care. The Wound Healing Foundation has developed some tips for patients to help them provide pertinent and critical information about their wound when communicating with their wound care provider Wound Healing Foundation.The opinion of Wound Healing Foundation (WHF) that with the challenges facing during the COVID-19 pandemic more opportunities will arise and result in unique solutions and treatments for wound care patients.

Wound Care Positioner Devices Market Dynamics –

The wound care positioner devices help to deliver secure, safe and maintainable repositioning as compared to alternative positioner such as towels and blankets. Demand for these devices has increased significantly in the last few years and is anticipated to grow over the forecast period. According to the Health World Organization (WHO), the medical infrastructure a provider covering a population of 500,000 people is likely to be treating 1,750 patients with wounds care at any one time assuming a population prevalence of 3.5 patients with a wound per 1000 population. Assuming that a reduction of one visit per week could be realized across this population this could release 1,750 visits per week, or approximately 900 hours. However, the lack of awareness about the benefits of the wound care positioner devices over conventional methods of wound care positioning in poorly developed regions, may hamper the demand of the wound care positioner devices and restrain the growth of the global wound care positioner devices market. Wound care positioning and pressure ulcer prevention protocols have become a standard protocol in hospitals worldwide. Wound care positioner devices have various features such as it can accommodate bariatric patients, it has adjustable straps and fasteners, antimicrobial coating, cleanable with disinfectant. Wound care positioner devices also available in various sizes and lengths. The technological advancements introduced into the wound care position positioner devices and increasing awareness about the benefits of wound care positioner devices is anticipated to foster market growth over the forecast period.

Wound Care Positioner Devices Market Regional Analysis

North America is contributing the leading shares to the global wound care positioner devices market in terms of value and is anticipated to register a significant growth over forecast period. According to the burden for the healthcare industry in US, chronic wounds care annually cost 20 billion and affect 5.7 million people in 2017, these numbers will continue to increase with the aging population more likely to develop diabetes mellitus. Europe is also contributing the moderate shares to the market due to the advanced medical facilities and developed infrastructure along with the awareness of the advantages of wound care positioner devices over conventional methods The APAC is the most lucrative market for the wound care positioner devices and expected to show a robust growth to the global wound care positioner devices market. According to the Health World Organization (WHO) in Asia, the global epidemic of difficult-to-heal acute and chronic wounds care estimated that there will be more than 400 million diabetics worldwide by 2025; these can expect that 25% of these patients will develop foot ulcers during their lifetime. MEA is at a nascent stage to the global wound care positioner devices market and anticipated to register a decent growth to the market over a forecast period. Overall, the global wound care positioner devices market is expected to show a significant growth over a forecast period.

Key Benefits for Global Wound Care Positioner Devices Market Reports–

Global Wound Care Positioner Devices Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Wound Care Positioner Devices Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Wound Care Positioner Devices Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Wound Care Positioner Devices Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Wound Care Positioner Devices Market Segmentation –

Global Wound Care Positioner Devices Market: By Usability type

Disposable

Reusable

Global Wound Care Positioner Devices Market: By Device type

Fluidized Wound Care Positioner Devices

Non-fluidized Wound Care Positioner Devices

Global Wound Care Positioner Devices Market: By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Setting

Others

Global Wound Care Positioner Devices Market: By Regional & Country Analysis (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

