Veterinary Vaccine Market Size Is Anticipated To Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% By 2027 (Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis) | Top Manufacturers, Share Analysis, Growth, Future Trends and Competitive Analysis

Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Insights

Increasing focus on enhancing health and life expectancy of animals has led to high adoption of veterinary vaccines such as those for rabies, E. coli, distemper, hepatitis rotavirus, parvovirus, brucellosis, and pinkeye. Infectious diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease and influenza can have harmful effect on development of livestock and can also lead to financial losses due to livestock death. The scenario can also impact supply of dairy products, meat, and other poultry products.

In the U.S., the Department of Agriculture (USDA) Center for Veterinary Biologics regulates production and use of veterinary biologics and vaccines. High prevalence of potentially fatal veterinary diseases has led to increasing demand for combination vaccines. Major regulatory bodies are focused on enhancing stability, consistency, and quality of the vaccines in order to reduce risks of side effects.

To Gain More Insights into the Veterinary Vaccine Market, Browse Summary of the Research Report – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/veterinary-vaccines-market-125

According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, core vaccines such as rabies, feline viral rhinotracheitis, feline panleukopenia, canine parvovirus infection, and canine hepatitis such be administered to pets and non-core vaccines such as canine kennel cough and feline leukemia should be given according to specific needs of the animal.

Lack of awareness among pet owners and livestock managers regarding use of veterinary vaccines is expected to hamper growth of the veterinary vaccines market. Moreover, the trend is expected to be more prevalent in emerging economies.

The global veterinary vaccine market was valued at US$ 6,766.5 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

“We Do Offer Sample of this report. Kindly go through the follow information in order to access the report.”

Note- This report sample includes:

– Brief Introduction to the research report.

– Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

– Top players in the market

– Research framework (structure of the report)

– Research methodology adopted by Coherent Market Insights

Request A Sample Copy – Veterinary Vaccine Market Report Click here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/125

Increasing prevalence of veterinary diseases is expected to boost growth of the veterinary vaccines market

According to the 2015 Global Animal Disease Intelligence Report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), prevalence of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) was especially high in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Northern, and Southern Africa. Ebola (Zoonotic disease) continued to be prevalent in West Africa. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), rabies leads to thousands of human deaths worldwide and is prevalent in 150 countries, with highest number of related deaths reported in Asia Pacific and Africa. Therefore, these regions are expected to witness significant growth due to above factors. Successful implementation dog rabies control programs has led to low prevalence of rabies in Latin America and Caribbean regions.

Increasing adoption of pets is expected to boost growth of the veterinary vaccines market

According to Pet Secure’s (a pet rescue organization in Australia) estimates in 2016, dog population is highest in the U.S. at 69,929,000. Moreover, pet owners in the country spend over US$ 50 billion on maintenance of their pets. This is expected to contribute to growth of the market in North America. According to the Pet Asia Fair in 2016, Asia Pacific and Latin America are witnessing increasing pet adoption that is expected to lead to high demand for veterinary vaccines in these regions. According to 2016 estimates of Pet Secure, the population of cats and dogs is high in China, Russia, and Brazil. According to the same source, the population of dogs in Switzerland is shrinking while increasing rapidly in India. Major players in the market can focus on enhancing their market share by assessing these regional trends of pet adoption.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/2XnTKpw

Increasing technological developments is reducing costs of veterinary vaccines

Use of cell culture can aid in mass production of veterinary vaccines. According to WHO, the use of cell culture technology for parenteral veterinary vaccine production is increasing in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. Key players in the market have launched highly immunogenic inactivated cell culture parenteral vaccines for dogs at affordable costs. Moreover, according to WHO, trials for oral immunization of dogs are underway in these regions.

Use of recombinant technology in production of third generation of vaccines is contributing to growth of the market. Therefore, adoption of advanced technologies is expected to decrease costs of veterinary vaccines, thereby aiding growth of the market in cost-sensitive emerging economies.

Note: Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 20+ companies.

Buy Now This Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/125

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Veterinary Vaccine Market, By Technology:

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccine

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Subunit and DNA Vaccines

Global Veterinary Vaccine Market, By Animal Type:

Companion

Equine

Canine

Feline

Livestock

Bovine

Ovine

Porcine

Poultry

Others

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837