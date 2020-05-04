VentFree Respiratory Muscle Stimulator Gets FDA Emergency OK for COVID-19

Liberate Medical, a company based outside of Louisville, Kentucky, won FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its VentFree Respiratory Muscle Stimulator that aims to reduce how long patients stay on ventilators. It works to keep the abdominal muscles from atrophying by delivering electric stimulation to the relevant muscles in tune with mechanical ventilation.

The device delivers stimulation in a non-invasive fashion and the therapy can be initiated immediately at the start of ventilation and continue until patients are weaned off ventilation.

Already, the manufacturer has partnered with other companies to help speed production and distribution of as many VentFrees as possible to ICUs around the country.

“We are delighted to have reached this milestone,” said Angus McLachlan, CEO of Liberate Medical in a press release. “We believe that the VentFree stimulator has the potential to meaningfully improve clinical outcomes in patients receiving mechanical ventilation. We look forward to engaging key opinion leader medical professionals throughout Europe for the introduction of this breakthrough technology.”

The device was cleared for use in the EU back in October of last year.

Product page: VentFree Respiratory Muscle Stimulator

Via: Liberate Medical