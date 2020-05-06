U.S. Telemedicine Market Size Worth $17.14 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 14.6%: Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

The latest published report by Polaris Market Research “U.S. Telemedicine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software & Services); By Application (Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telestroke, Tele-ICU, Teledermatology, Teleconsultation); Mode of Delivery (Mobile Health Apps, Virtual, Telemedicine Portals & kiosks, Others); By End User; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026” it gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Market Analysis:
The U.S. Telemedicine Market size was valued at USD 6.61 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 17.14 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The U.S. Telemedicine Market is projected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Rising need to maintain social distance due to corona pandemic, focus on expanding healthcare facilities and give easy access to the public, overall of shortage of physicians, advancement in telecommunication technologies, and growing government support are some of the factors benefitting the U.S. Telemedicine medicine market. High utility of Telemedicine in treating diseases and conditions especially in rural areas is benefitting the market growth in the country.
Key players present in the U.S. Telemedicine Market:
- Koninklijke Philips
- Medtronic
- GE Healthcare
- Cerner Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers Ag
- Cisco Systems
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Iron Bow Technologies
- American Well
- Teladoc Health
- AMC Health
- Medvivo Group
Market Insights:
U.S. is characterized by strong support and initiatives taken by government to boost Telemedicine market. In the recent past, the U.S. government took concrete steps by boosting Telemedicine sector to overcome medical challenges and emergencies faced by the country. The American Telemedicine Association (ATA), during the opioid epidemic, took concentrated efforts to boost Telemedicine usage in the country. These moves were aimed at fully utilizing the advantages of Telemedicine to give wider healthcare accessibility.
Large companies are collaborating with cloud service providers to gain enhanced Telemedicine capabilities and to increase their market shares. They are providing services such as assessment and monitoring, education, preventive measures, diagnosis, among others. These are done by combining various elements such as digital imaging, telecommunications, video-conferencing, etc. Advancements in each of these aspects is particularly benefitting the U.S. Telemedicine medicine market.
The rapid adoption of cloud in the overall Telemedicine market in the U.S. has resulted in successfully offsetting up of difficulties related to travel, physical storage of files, access issues and need of patient & doctor to be in the same place. Recent developments in privacy and security and high awareness pertaining to it among the U.S. population have resulted in the development of encryption techniques that allow more secure data, adoption of authentication measures at each step and access of data without violating patient privacy. All these factors are benefitting the Telemedicine market in the country.
Healthcare innovation and rising prominence of virtualization are some of the key industry trends. Market participants are concentrating on strengthening their overall service lines and are also facilitating the provision of customized solutions to their patients through the use of technology. Protected health information security, cost and operational efficiency, on -demand, easy access whenever and wherever patients demand, are some of the critical success factors observed in the U.S. market. The market is bound to grow as more and more healthcare service operators are turning to Telemedicine to manage the influx of patients into their facilities.
Table of Contents of Report:
Overview and Scope
Executive Summary
U.S. Telemedicine Market Insights
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on U.S. Telemedicine Market
- Current Scenario Analysis
- Future Growth Impact Analysis
U.S. Telemedicine Market Size and Forecast by Component
- Hardware
- Software & Services
U.S. Telemedicine Market Size and Forecast by Application
- Teleradiology
- Telepsychiatry
- Telestroke
- Tele-ICU
- Teledermatology
- Teleconsultation
- Other Applications
U.S. Telemedicine Market Size and Forecast by Mode of Delivery
- Mobile Health Apps
- Virtual
- Telemedicine Portals & kiosks
- Others
U.S. Telemedicine Market Size and Forecast by End User
- Providers
- Payers
- Patients
- Others
Company Profiles
Continued…
List of Tables
Table 1 U.S. Telemedicine Hardware market estimates and forecasts, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)
Table 2 U.S. Telemedicine Carts Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)
Table 3 U.S. Kiosks Carts Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)
Table 4 U.S. Digital Cameras Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)
Table 5 U.S. Telemedicine Kits Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)
Continued…
List of Figures
FIG. 1 Market snapshot
FIG. 2 Market segmentation
FIG. 3 U.S. Telemedicine — Market size and growth prospects
FIG. 4 U.S. Telemedicine — Value chain analysis
Continued…
The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:
- Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market
- Role of key players across the value chain
- End-User analysis to define the market strategy
- Competitive mapping
- Regional and country level breakdown
These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.
