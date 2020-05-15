Telemedicine Market COVID-19 Analysis & Insights: Global Industry Size, Current Trends, Demand, Regional Growth to Forecast by 2023

Telemedicine Market Overview

Telemedicine, as the name suggests, is a field where there is a simultaneous communication between the healthcare provider and the patient. This medical facility connects the doctor to patients who are not physically present with each other. Valuable information can be shared from one computer screen to another. Using this technology patient can see a doctor without standing in queue for their turn. Concept of Telemedicine is still new in the market that is offering some challenges to the developers. Still, in this technological world, it has marked its place due to cost-saving, features and convenience for the patients.

There are three types of telemedicine healthcare procedures, Interactive, sharing and monitoring.

Interactive: This feature allows the patient to reach a medical practitioner in the present time and take assistance.

Sharing: This feature allows the sharing of information between two practitioners sitting at two different locations.

Monitoring: Medical workers can monitor patients, who cannot come to the facility or are sitting far away, by just sharing their information. A Branch of monitoring is storage, where data gets stored within the software that can be used as a reference for the future.

The basic example of Telemedicine is video calling. Through video call, doctor and patient connect, but there are norms released by the medical authorities of the concerned region, to keep safe the security of the patient.

Telemedicine Market Key Players

The key players for the global telemedicine market are AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., CardioNet, CareClix, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Iris Telehealth, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, SHL Telemedicine, TeleVital, Aerotel Medical Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cardiocom, Honeywell Lifesciences, Tunstall Healthcare, Care Innovations, Medvivo Group Ltd., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., and others.

Telemedicine Market Segments

Services provided: Telemedicine covers telepharmacy, telenursing, teledermatology and many others

Mechanisms: For a successful running, only two things are required, hardware (like monitors) and software.

Placement: All the data that is shared or stored remains on cloud storage and secondly in the facility, where all the procedure continuous.

Uses: There is no limit to the usage of such technology. It can be used in any field where medical practice is going on.

Consumer: Until now, the leading consumer of Telemedicine are hospitals, clinics and home cares.

Regional Overview

America is considered to be a significant market. It has all the advance medical facilities and is always looking for the latest technology that can be provided to its citizens, and this has given Telemedicine a walkthrough to spread itself with efficiency.

Europe is not far behind. With its urge to search and apply new technologies and methods to its medical procurement department, there is a vast area for this business to make its mark.

Reaching a maximum number of people and saving their lives is a major concern in the medical world. Keeping this factor in mind, the Asia Pacific comes out to be the fastest-growing market for Telemedicine. Doctors are very less as compared to the population in a region, through Telemedicine reaching all of them will be an easy task. On this basis, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for telemedicine market.

Recent Industry News

Researchers have a trust that telemedicine technology will grow at a faster pace as there is a fast-growing interest in a virtual consultation. There is a lot less awareness about this technology in the African regions, which is now a significant area of interest for business setters and medical staff. In poverty-ridden areas, this standard of technology will act as a life-saving drug.

