Surgical Devices Market 2020: Dynamics Growth, Size, Share, Region Wise Analysis, Major Drivers, Industry Growth by Top Leaders and Forecast to 2023

Surgical Devices Market Overview

Specifically designed surgical devices are very helpful for conducting precise surgical procedures within the space limitations. A wide array of devices can be used in the healthcare industry. There is an extensive use of the forceps, scalpels, retractors, scissors, and clamps. The design of such surgical devices involves a much more advanced range of tools. Many surgical devices generally are made from stainless steel, carbon steel, titanium or aluminum and can be found in a number of sizes.

For surgical planning, surgical devices have equal significance for the positive results of a procedure. Hosp-acquired diseases or cross-contamination are often life-threatening in war or situations of natural disaster. The surgical sterile devices are in acute shortage. Having a correctly designed instrument in these emergency situations remains a bigger challenge. Nowadays, companies using 3D printing technologies are turning to help by printing the correct size and form of devices as necessary.

Over the forecast period 2017–2023, the global market for general surgical devices is projected to expand at a CAGR of about 8.5 per cent. Some of the factors accountable for market growth are technological development in general surgical devices, increased demand for nonsurgical instruments, increased occurrence of accidents and injuries and increased spending on healthcare in developing economies. But at the other side, issues such as strict regulations and unsuitable reimbursement of surgical devices disrupt the growth of the market.

Surgical Devices Market Segmentation

The global general surgical devices market is segmented by expert analysts on the basis of type, several products, current application, and end-user.

Based on type, the global market for general surgical devices has been segmented into:

Open Surgery Instrument

Disposable Surgical Supplies

On the basis of product, the global general surgical devices market has been segmented into:

Laparoscopic Devices

Handheld Devices

Based on application, the market for general surgical devices has been segmented into:

Orthopedic

Cardiology

On the basis of end user, the market for general surgical devices is fragmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

The study on the global demand for general surgical devices illustrates the emerging industry developments and reflects the sector’s historical importance. Future growth expectations were drawn on the basis of the historic data and current trends.

Surgical Devices Market Regional Overview

The global general surgical devices market report covers all the major regional markets across the world. The report covers data from the regions including Europe, America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Analysts have found that the Americas dominated the global market due to A rise in the number of patients and surgical procedures. Other factors such as the presence of major companies, government policies that favour them, and initiatives taken by local authorities have helped the businesses and individuals in the region. Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest pace as predicted by analysts. However, the European market is set to be at the second position in the global general surgical devices market.

Industry News

A surgical device made by Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, does not violate two patents held by rival Covidien LP, a federal court in Boston ruled. The Ethicon’s Enseal X1 Large Jaw vessel sealer does not include all of Covidien’s reported features including tissue binding and cutting tools, the Massachusetts district court said.

