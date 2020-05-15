Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market Size Worth USD 596.5 Million with 9.1% CAGR By 2027, covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

The growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures is projected to drive the growth of the stem cell cartilage regeneration market. Stem cell therapy for knees, minimally invasive procedure has the potential to decrease inflammation, halt progression of arthritic damage, repair joint cartilage, and delay or avoid knee replacement surgery. Injection of progenitor cells, especially mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) is found to be an effective and better solution for repairing degenerative cartilage compared to implantation of differentiated cells such as articular cartilage.

The growing epidemic of osteoarthritis among the global population is projected to increase the adoption of efficient and promising treatment such as stem cell therapy over the forecast period. For instance, according to the data findings published by Arthritis Foundation in November 2017, arthritis was the leading cause of disability among adults in the U.S. Over 53 million adults worldwide suffered from arthritis, which refers to over 100 types of joint diseases. This is expected to increase by 49% to reach over 78.4 million by 2040.

The global stem cell cartilage regeneration market is estimated to be valued at US$ 298.3 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global stem cell cartilage regeneration market include Theracell Advanced Biotechnology Ltd., Orthocell Ltd., Xintela AB, CellGenix GmbH, Merck KGaA, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., BioTissue SA, and Vericel Corporation.

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global stem cell cartilage regeneration market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is projected to be the most lucrative region for the growth of the stem cell cartilage regeneration market over the forecast period, owing to the high presence of key players in the region. Key players such as Vericel Corporation, Osiris Therapeutics, among others are focusing on various growth strategies such as gaining product approvals for launching innovative stem cell-based cartilage regeneration products and technologies in the market.

Furthermore, increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to degenerative disorders such as osteoarthritis among the U.S. population, is further projected to propel growth of the stem cell cartilage regeneration market in the region. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), July 2018 data findings, from 2013-2015, around 54.4 million U.S. adults (22.7% of total U.S. population) annually suffered from some form of arthritis such as rheumatoid arthritis, gout, lupus, or fibromyalgia.

Asia Pacific stem cell cartilage regeneration market revenue is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. In India, stem cell-based cartilage regeneration procedures are conducted by various hospitals and clinics. Moreover, hospitals such as Apollo, TOSH (Trauma & Orthopaedic Speciality Hospital), among others are conducting stem cell-based knee arthritis surgery procedures.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market, By Stem Cell Type: Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs) Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC/ESCs) Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)

Global Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market, By Treatment: Microfracture Osteochondral Transplant Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation Stem Cell Injections

Global Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market, By End User: Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



