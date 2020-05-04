Skin Graft Market Overview 2020: Global Business Growth, Opportunities, Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Top Leaders, Regional Revenues, Forecast to 2023

Latest Report on ” Skin Graft Market size | Industry Segment By Graft Type (Autologous, Isogeneic, Allogeneic, Xenogeneic, Prosthetic) By Graft Thickness (Split-Thickness, Full-Thickness, Composite Graft) By Applications (Extensive Wound, Burns, Extensive Skin Loss Due To Infection, Skin Cancers, Others) By Equipment (Dermatome (Knives Dermatomes, Drum Dermatomes, Electric Dermatomes, Air Dermatomes), General Surgical Instruments, Consumables And Others) By End Users (Hospitals And Clinics, Academic And Research, Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Digital Pathology Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2023.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

Skin Graft Market overview

Skin grafts is a medical procedure that is performed when the injured skin cannot heal itself and in extreme cases it involves the operational procedure that turns out to be quite expensive. Many physicians also use the skin from another donor that makes the procedure more expensive.

Skin grafting is also known as skin harvesting and it includes a surgical procedure in case of burns, skin infections, and other skin problems. The cosmetics sector is also growing the skin grafting market with the changing lifestyle and the latest trends that are affecting the global market in a positive manner.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1674

The global skin graft global market report showcases the increased demand for skin grafts because of the increasing cases of burn injuries and skin infections. The rise of advanced technology equipment in skin grafts, attributing to the increased investment in the research and development activity, will positively open new opportunities for the skin grafts market. All these market factors for skin graft will lead to the growth of the global market for $7.5 billion by the end of 2023, moreover the market will be projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% for the forecast period from 2017-2023.

Key Players of Global Skin Graft Market:

Key players profiled in the report are

Organogenesis Inc.

Specmed Medical

Stratatech Corp

Tissue Regenix Group PLC

Avita Medical

Convatec Inc

Medrotonic

Coloplast

B.Braun Melsungen

zimmerbiomet

Stratatech Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Skin Graft Market segmentation

The competitive landscape of the global skin grafts market is segmented owing to the prevalence and presence of various international and national players. On the basis of the skin graft type, the global market can be split into:

Isogeneic

Autologous

Allogeneic

Prosthetic

Xenogeneic

Based on the growth of the global skin graft market can be further segmented based on the graft thickness, such as:

Full-thickness

Split-thickness

Composite graft

And based on the applications, the global market can be classified into:

Burns

Extensive wounds

Extensive skin loss due to infections

Skin cancers

Others

And according to the segmentation done based on the equipment, the global market can classified into:

Dermatome

Consumables

General surgical instruments

And lastly based on end users, the market can be segmented into:

Academic and research

Hospitals and clinics

Others

Skin Graft Market Regional segmentation

The global skin graft market is geographically distributed based on the involvement of various regions for the past few years. The United States accounts for the maximum shares in the skin graft market owing to the favourable reimbursement scenarios and expenditure in the healthcare sector. The introduction of new technologies in the US is also driving the market for global skin graft.

Europe is the second largest market with the rising awareness and the increase in the disposable incomes among the population. The market of China and India is also on its full potential with the gulf nations also participating in the skin graft market.

Skin Graft Industry news

Mallinckrodt has purchased Stratatech Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, for nearly $200 million. The company has announced a merger agreement that is focused on the development of unique, proprietary skin substitute products. These developmental products are using the regenerative skin tissue and a technology platform for genetically enhanced skin tissues.

Obtain Premium Research Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/skin-graft-market-1674

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.