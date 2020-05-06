Sinus Dilation Devices Market Size Worth USD 5778 Million | 8.1% CAGR By 2023

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Analysis

The Sinus Dilation Devices Market size is likely to touch USD 5,778 million at an 8.1% CAGR between 2018- 2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Sinus dilation devices, simply put, are used for treating sinus problems and expanding sinus openings of nose for treating nasal problems. Handheld instruments, functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) instruments set, endoscope, balloon dilation, and sinus stents are some of the different types of sinus dilation devices.

Various factors are adding to the sinus dilation devices market share. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include technological advances in sinus dilation devices, rising preference for surgeries that are minimally invasive by patients, rising respiratory tract infection, and increasing incidence of chronic sinusitis. Besides, favorable reimbursement scenario and benefits of sinus dilation/balloon sinuplasty over conventional sinus surgeries are also adding to the sinus dilation devices market growth.

On the contrary, low acceptance of these devices, risks associated with these surgeries, and the dearth of skilled ENT surgeons and Otolaryngologists are factors that may limit the sinus dilation devices market growth over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6644

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global sinus dilation devices market based on end user, patient type, procedure, and product.

By product, the sinus dilation devices market is segmented into handheld instruments, functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) instruments set, endoscope, balloon dilation, and sinus stents. The endoscope segment is again segmented into sinoscopy and rhinoscopy. Of these, sinus stents will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

By procedure, the sinus dilation devices market is segmented into standalone sinus dilation procedures, hybrid sinus dilation procedure, and others. Of these, standalone sinus dilation procedures will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By patient type, the sinus dilation devices market is segmented into adults and pediatric.

By end user, the sinus dilation devices market is segmented into research centers, diagnostic centers, ENT clinics, hospitals, & others. Among these, hospitals will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global sinus dilation devices market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period. Factors adding to the sinus dilation devices market growth in the region include growing healthcare expenditure, increasing R&D in sinus dilation devices, and rising cases of bacterial infection, and sinusitis.

The sinus dilation devices market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for the rising expenditure for sinus treatment and increasing incidence of chronic sinus.

The sinus dilation devices market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period for increasing advanced technology and increasing demand for sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries.

The sinus dilation devices market in the MEA is predicted to have the lowest share over the forecast period. However, the accessibility of healthcare facilities and increasing healthcare awareness programmers are likely to have a positive impact on market growth.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global sinus dilation devices market report include Jilin Coronado Medical Ltd. (China), SinuSys Corporation (US), Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Meril Life, Olympus Corporation (Japan), Intersect ENT Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Acclarent Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US), Entellus Medical Inc. (subsidiary of Stryker) (U.S.), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (US), Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments (USA), and Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), and others.

Browse More Details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sinus-dilation-devices-market-6644

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com