Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market 2020 May Outpace Predicted Growth Rate and Surpass $168.6 Million by 2026 | Coherent Market insights

Global Single-use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market

Single-use disposable patient positioning products are extensively used in various surgical and diagnostics procedures for patients’ safety and surgeons’ ease of access to the area of operation. There are different types of single use disposable patient positioning products such as table pads, arm cradles, headrests, heel/elbow protectors, and cushions. These single use disposable patient positioning products have several advantages over other reusable patient positioning products, due to increasing control of healthcare acquired infections (HAIs), better cost-effectiveness, and it is easier to use and less time consuming. Furthermore, patient positioning helps to provide easier access to the area being operated.

The global single-use disposable patient positioning products market was valued at US$ 127.7 million in 2018, and is projected to observe a robust CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

Global Single-use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market – Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global single-use disposable patient positioning products market include Stryker Corporation, Steris Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Prime Medical, LLC, Getinge AB, Xodus Medical, Inc., Soule Medical, Infinitus Medical, D.A. Surgical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Innovative Medical Products, Inc., and Mizuho Osi.

Increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and increasing number of orthopedic surgeries to drive the global market growth

Increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders is expected to lead to high demand for single use disposable patient positioning products over the forecast period. For instance, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons’ (AAOS) report of March 2016 estimated that around 126.6 million people in the U.S. (one in two adults) are affected by a musculoskeletal condition.

The global single-use disposable patient positioning market is expected to witness further growth, owing to an increasing number of orthopedic surgeries being carried out globally. According to the Major Orthopedic Surgery report of 2011, 5.3 million orthopedic surgeries were carried out in seven major countries (the U.S., Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.) in 2010 and the number is projected to increase to around 6.6 million in 2020 due to the aging population.

Global Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market Restraints

Several challenges in the global single-use disposable patient positioning products market include the increasing use of reusable gel patient positioning products, which are an alternative to disposable patient positioning products. This is a major factor expected to hinder the growth of this market over the forecast period. Reusable gel patient positioners provide the same protection as foam patient positioners. Furthermore, reusable products reduce reoccurring costs for hospitals, and with correct cleaning, reusable products can negate any risk of contamination. For instance, Cardinal Health offers various reusable gel patient positioning products under the brand Oasis silicone gel positioners. These non-slip gel positioners are latex-free and can be heated or cooled without adverse effects (10° F to 120° F). There is also a lightweight option for gel positioning.

Global Single-use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market – Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global single use disposable patient positioning products market during the forecast period, owing to increasing strategic acquisitions by the key market players. For instance, in July 2017, Cardinal Health, Inc. announced the acquisition of Medtronic’s Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency business for US$ 6.1 billion. The acquisition further expanded the product portfolio of Cardinal Health’s medical segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness fast-paced growth in the global single use disposable patient positioning products market in the near future, owing to increasing prevalence of sports injuries. Products such as knee pads, foot positioners, elbow and arm positioners, shoulder positioners, and others are extensively used to treat sports-related injuries. For instance, according to the 2014 report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), there were 36,000 sports injury hospitalizations in 2012-2013, which included people aged 15 and above.

