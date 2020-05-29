Research: PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market set to boom | Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, AstraZeneca, Ono Pharmaceutical, Regeneron, Innovent, Hengrui Medicine, Junshi Biosciences, Merck KGaA

Post to COVID-19, the global market for PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors was anticipated to grow from US$ 32.84 billion in 2020 to US$ 111.79 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.24% during 2021 2026.

In terms of production side, this report researches the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors by regions (countries) and by Application.

The global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production statistics for the same period.

By Company

Merck

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Roche

AstraZeneca

Ono Pharmaceutical

Regeneron

Innovent

Hengrui Medicine

Junshi Biosciences

Merck KGaA

Segment by Type

PD-1 Inhibitors

PD-L1 Inhibitors

Segment by Application

Solid Tumors

Blood-related Tumors

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

