Prosthetic Liners Market Valued to be US$ 555.1 Million By 2026 with CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026 | CMI

Global Prosthetic Liners Market

Manufacturers of prosthetic liners are highly focused on developing different prosthetic liners, depending on the lifestyles of amputees. The major focus of these manufacturers is on overcoming several challenges, such as moisture control, skin health, and low durability of the liners. Prosthetic liners are available in three standard primary materials, which include silicone, polyurethane, and copolymer. Hence, prosthetic liners are primarily classified as upper extremity liners and lower extremity liners.

The global prosthetic liners market was evaluated at US$ 409.8 million in 2018, and is expected to witness an impressive CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Global Prosthetic Liners Market – Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global prosthetic liners market include Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Össur HF, WillowWood Global LLC., ALPS South, Chas. A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd, Fillauer Inc., Streifeneder USA Inc., ST&G USA Corporation, and College Park Industries Inc.

Growing development of new materials is expected to drive market growth

Development of novel materials used in prosthetic liners, such as thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), polyurethane, copolymer, silicone, and medical-grade mineral oil gel, is expected to boost the growth of the global market. Prosthetic liners made from these materials are principally aimed at reducing the incidence of friction-related injuries, and enhancing patient comfort. For instance, Iceross liners, developed by Össur, are recommended for low to high activity levels in users, where good stability and suspension are required.

Moreover, growing awareness about the benefits of prosthetic liners among the populace has led to increase in demand for prosthetic liners. According to the study published National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 2016, 94% of the people in North America are aware about prosthetic liners and their benefits from various sources such as company websites, company representatives, physicians, and clinical research magazines.

Furthermore, increasing incidence of diabetes has led to high number of limb amputations is fueling growth of the prosthetic liners market. For instance, according to the U.S. National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2017, 23.1 million people or 7.2% of the U.S. population were diagnosed with diabetes.

However, mechanical testing required during manufacturing of prosthetic liners is a challenging part for manufacturers. Moreover, stringent government standards for product approvals, and regulation guidelines for product pricing are significant aspects restraining the global market growth.

Global Prosthetic Liners Market – Regional Insights

North America is anticipated to dominate the global prosthetic liners market during the forecast period owing to high presence of key players in the region, such as College Park Industries, WillowWood Global LLC, and Silipos. These players are focused on adopting inorganic growth strategies to gain a significant market share. For instance, in August 2017, WillowWood Global LLC and Coapt, LLC announced a partnership deal for the development of a new liner for more advanced and comfortable use of upper extremity prostheses.

Furthermore, Europe is expected to emerge as a lucrative market for prosthetic liners, which is likely to gain momentum over the forecast period, owing to the presence of major market players in the region.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Prosthetic Liners Market, By Product Type : Leg Prosthetic Liners Arm Prosthetic Liners

Global Prosthetic Liners Market, By Material : Silicone Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Polyurethane

Global Prosthetic Liners Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Retail Channels Online Channels



