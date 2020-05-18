Poultry Vaccines Market Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Growth Trends, Share Value, Regional Insights and Top Key Players By 2023

Impact of COVID-19 Analysis on Poultry Vaccines Market By Size, Growth, Trends, Diseases (Infectious Bronchitis, Marek’s Disease), Technology (Toxoid, Recombinant, Inactivated, Live Attenuated Vaccines (Lav)), Dosage Form (Duct, Liquid, Freeze Dried Vaccines) — Global Forecast Till 2023

Poultry Vaccines Market Overview

The Global Poultry Vaccines Market size is predicted to exhibit 7.25% CAGR over the forecast period. It was valued at USD 1335.81 million in 2017. Poultry vaccines are vaccines developed for protecting farm birds against outbreak of diseases and virulent pathogens. Consumption of meat and eggs will prompt the response among poultry farmers for administering annual vaccine injections to protect livestock birds. The global poultry vaccines market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) looks at historical trends and current events for making estimations and projections for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

High prevalence of avian diseases, awareness of vaccination and animal health, technological breakthroughs in vaccines, and government efforts to tackle outbreak of diseases are major factors of the market. The large amount of spending on poultry health can particularly influence the market. Consumption of avian products will trigger the use of vaccines for preventing the probability of diseases and prevent culling. High demand for animal protein, focus towards poultry health, and rising production of eggs are other growth drivers.

However, high costs of vaccines, patent expiry of vaccines, and its unavailability in underdeveloped regions can hamper market growth.

Poultry Vaccines Market Segmentation

The global Poultry Vaccines Market has been segmented on the basis of diseases, technology, and dosage form.

On the basis of disease, the poultry vaccines market is segmented into Marek’s disease, infectious bronchitis, avian influenza, Newcastle disease, and others.

By technology, poultry vaccines market is segmented into live attenuated vaccines (LAV), toxoid vaccines, inactivated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and others. The live attenuated vaccines segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the poultry vaccines market, by technology, during the forecast period. This can be credited to the immunity system of poultry developing resistance against the strain of the virus over time. On the other hand, the recombinant vaccines segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR in the global poultry vaccines market during the forecast period.

By dosage form, the poultry vaccines market is segmented into liquid vaccines, duct vaccines, and freeze-dried vaccines.

Poultry Vaccines Market Regional Analysis

The poultry vaccines market is segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas are pegged to dominate the global poultry vaccines market owing to awareness of zoonotic diseases and vaccination efforts taken by governments for prevention of large-scale culling. The heavy expenditure on animal health and presence of veterinarian clinics can fuel the market demand in the region. Dependence on meat and eggs for protein intake can be favorable for players in the region.

Europe is the second-largest region of the market and its growth is driven by rising production of poultry products, government efforts to increase its intake among the masses, and improvement in animal husbandry practices. Development of LAVs is likely to be a prime catalyst in the region owing to efforts to ensure quality of end products. APAC is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the penetration of the poultry sector, awareness of animal health in Australia, China, and India, and mushrooming of veterinary clinics.

Poultry Vaccines Market Competitive Outlook

Virbac, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco, Venkys, Zoetis Inc, MSD & Co., Hipra, Ceva Animal Health Inc., Biovet, Anicon GmbH, and others are key players of the global poultry vaccines market. Distribution channel agreements, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions are major strategies undertaken by players to sustain in the market.

