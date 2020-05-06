Potential impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on Healthcare IT Market 2020: Global Trends, Size Estimation, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis

Healthcare IT Market 2020 Global Industry Report covers the SWOT analysis of the industry along with key developments, size, share, growth and demand in the market that will be helpful for the customer. Anyone with either academic of business interest in the Healthcare IT Market the report will definitely by handy. The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.

Healthcare IT Market overview

Healthcare Information Technology is a vast field that utilizes IT for creating, designing, using and maintaining the data systems in the healthcare industry. It helps in the exchange of health-related information electronically among the various organizations. The healthcare IT solutions and services help to control the different tasks and processes in the healthcare facilities that are used for patient safety and data accuracy for curtailing the healthcare cost.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5950

Healthcare IT is a growing market that allows for the exchange of health-related information electronically among numerous organizations. Several wireless technologies are available that includes WMAN, WLAN, Bluetooth, WWAN, zigbee technology, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and others. The growth in the immense rate of healthcare IT due to the collective demand for improved healthcare facilities along with the technological advancements in the global field.

The global healthcare IT market size is expected to rise at a global CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The growing need to manage regulatory compliance via the healthcare IT solutions that is the increasing need for curtailing the healthcare costs and government support for HCIT solutions and the high return on the investment for HCIT solutions are some of the factors that are expected to drive the market for the aforementioned forecast period.

Healthcare IT Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global healthcare IT market are Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), McKesson Corporation, (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Infor, Inc. (U.S.). Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), Dell Technologies (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), United Healthcare Group (U.S.), GE Healthcare (UK), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Wolters Kluwer (Netherland), IBM (U.S.), 3M health Information Systems (U.S.), Conifer Health Solutions (U.S.), Kronos Incorporated (U.S.), Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Lexmark Healthcare (U.S.), Orion Health (New Zealand), CSI Healthcare IT (U.S.), Syntel Inc. (U.S.), Spok Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Healthcare IT Market segmentation

The global healthcare IT market report has been segmented based on various factors such as on the basis of products and services, as:

Healthcare payer solutions

Healthcare provider solutions

HCIT outsourcing services

Others

And on the basis of component, the global healthcare IT market can be divided into:

Software

Services

Hardware

On the basis of end-user, the global healthcare IT market can be classified into:

Healthcare payers

Healthcare providers

Research centers

Government institutions

Third-party administrators

Furthermore, the healthcare providers can be segmented into:

Ambulatory care centers

Hospitals

Nursing homes

Home healthcare agencies

Assisted living facilities

Pharmacies

Diagnostic and imaging centers

Healthcare IT Market Regional analysis

The global healthcare IT market can be majorly divided into the regions of Europe, Americas, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. Americas owns the largest market share of the global market with the presence of high-quality healthcare systems and modern medical technology. After this, the European healthcare IT market is the dominant market followed by Asia-Pacific. The healthcare providers are adopting social media technologies that are driving the European healthcare IT market. Owing to the accelerated economic growth of countries in the region and the increasing need for controlling the healthcare costs. These factors play an important role among all the healthcare organizations in this region. The Middle East and African region are growing at a steady pace in the overall market.

Healthcare IT Industry news

Koch Industries has acquired Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized company, completely from Golden Gate Capital. Koch has been a key customer in implementing Infor solutions across all its businesses in areas like human resources, enterprise resource planning, supply chain, asset management, and finance and so on.

TABLE OF CONTENT



Chapter 1. Report Prologue



Chapter 2. Healthcare IT Market Introduction



2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Healthcare IT Market Research Methodology



3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Healthcare IT Market Dynamics



4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Healthcare IT Market Factor Analysis

….Continued

Obtain Premium Research Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/healthcare-it-market-5950

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.