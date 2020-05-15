PET-CT Scanner Device Market to Attain Worth USD 3 Billion by 2026 | (Impact of COVID-19) Coherent Market Insights Analysis with General Electric Co., Hitachi, Ltd., Mediso Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Positron Corporation, Siemens AG. Etc.

Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market – Insights

A positron emission tomography (PET) – computed tomography (CT) is a nuclear medicine technique, which combines in a single gantry, a PET scanner and an X-ray computed tomography scanner to obtain sequential images of the body. It basically reveals crucial information about both the structure and function of cells and tissues in the body during a single imaging session. In the recent past, majority of PET scans are performed on instruments that are combined with PET and CT scanners. The combined PET-CT scans provide images that identify the anatomic location of abnormal metabolic activity within the body. The combined scans have been shown to provide more accurate diagnoses than the two scans performed separately.

PET scans have been used for the diagnosis of various diseases such as cancer, heart diseases, and certain brain disorders. It typically measures metabolic activity, while CT scanners highlight anatomical features of the body. Since these two scanners are combined, the risk to poor superimposition of separate imaging is reduced. Moreover, the hybrid PET-CT process lessens burden on the patient has been simplified by this process. The use of PET-CT scanner hybrids combine the strengths of two robust imaging modalities and helps in accurate diagnosis, localizing, and monitoring of the disease. Moreover, PET-CT scanners can record the images in extremely short time (less than a minute).

The global PET-CT scanner device market size was valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global PET-CT scanner device market include General Electric Co., Hitachi, Ltd., Mediso Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Positron Corporation, Siemens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd. Manufacturers are continually bringing in new PET/CT design. New technology enables more precise measurements of metabolic processes and data quantification, including assessment of cancerous tissue, neurologic disease, and cardiac blood flow (perfusion).

Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing geriatric population worldwide is expected to drive the global PET-CT scanner device market growth

Increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease across the globe and growing demand for effective diagnostic systems is expected to drive the global PET-CT scanner market growth during the forecast period. According to the National Centre for Health Statistics, 2011, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., killing over 600,000 people each year.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2012, an estimated 14.1 million new cancer cases were reported, globally. Among these, the most common form of cancer was lung cancer (13%), breast cancer (11.9%), and colorectal cancer (9.7%). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), February 2018 data, around 22,000 men and 9,000 women suffer from liver cancer, and around 16,000 men and 8,000 women die due to liver cancer, every year in the U.S.

Moreover, rising cases of brain illness such as Alzheimer’s and traumatic brain injury is also contributing to market growth. For instance, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2017, over 5 million people were estimated to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, which was also reported to be the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S.

Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market – Restraints

PET-CT scan test results of diabetic patients or patients who consumed any food few hours prior to the examination could be adversely affected, owing to altered blood sugar or blood insulin levels. Moreover, obese person may find it difficult in fitting into the opening a conventional PET-CT unit. Motion artifacts could also be a major problem with PET-CT imaging when compared to the standard PET. Moreover, this scan is not recommended for all patients including pregnant women due to harmful radiation causing side effects to the body. Thus, all these factors are expected to hinder growth of the global PET-CT scanner device market during the forecast period.

Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global PET-CT scanner device market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global PET-CT scanner device market, owing to rising number of traumatic brain injury cases in the U.S. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2013, around 282,000 people were diagnosed with brain injury and around 50,000 people died due to traumatic brain injury in the U.S. It is estimated to be a major cause of disability and death in the U.S.

Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the global PET-CT scanner device market, owing to huge number of installed devices and presence of major industry players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, and others in the region contributing major revenue share to the market. According to the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Annual Congress held in France, in 2012, there were 577 providers of PET and/or PET/CT in Western Europe, and PET/CT accounted for 92% of the installed systems.

Moreover, the installed base of PET-CT continues to shift from larger institutions into settings such as general hospitals and private practice. Increasing government funding is also a major factor for the technology adoption. For instance, in England, as of August 2015, PET-CT is funded centrally by the National Health Service (NHS) England.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market, By Detector Type: FluroDeoxyGlucose (FDG) 62CU ATSM FMISO Gallium Thallium Others

Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market, By Setting: Fixed Mobile

Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market, By Application: Cardiology Oncology Neurology Others

Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market, By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Research Institutes

Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada By Detector Type: FluroDeoxyGlucose (FDG) 62CU ATSM FMISO Gallium Thallium Others By Setting: Fixed Portable By Application: Cardiology Neurology Oncology Others By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Research Institutes Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe By Detector Type: By Setting: By Application: By End User: Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific By Detector Type: By Setting: By Application: By End User: Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America By Detector Type: By Setting: By Application: By End User: Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East By Detector Type: By Setting: By Application: By End User: Africa By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa By Detector Type: By Setting: By Application: By End User:



