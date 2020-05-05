Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size – Big Changes to Have Big Impact: Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, IBM, Epic, McKesson

The latest research report on Patient Engagement Solutions Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market is valued at USD9.03 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 26.67Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 16.73% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report–

Patient engagement refers to encourage patients in their own care to improve health outcomes by achieving lower costs. Patient engagement solutions help the patients to increase their healthcare knowledge to become actively engaged in their health related activities and healthcare choices which lead to the improvementsin care and fewer emergency room visits. Healthcare providers can make better decisionsby engaging with patients in the decision making process and these solutions assist in improving the patient-provider relationship. Patient engagement apps ensure synchronization with various health tracking tools such as wearable technologies. These solutions have potential to give its patients access to their health information and send reminders to attend appointments.Using patient engagement platform healthcare providers can send healthcare tips, prescription refill reminders and postdiagnosis notes to their patients.

The regions covered in this patient engagement solutions marketreport are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of patient engagement solutions marketis sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players forGlobal Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report–

Key players of the patient engagement solutions market are Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation, Medecision, Athenahealth, Healthagen, GetWell Network, Lincor Solutions, Orion Healthand others.

News–

Cerner and Get Well Network Brought More Convenience and Accessibility to Health Care

On September24th, 2019;Cerner Corporation and GetWellNetwork collaborated to bridge gaps between providers and patients from inpatient to outpatient settings. Care teams can able to engage with its patients before and after admission through automated check-ins and identify who needs assistance in remotely. These two companies address high quality services by helping patients to become more aware of their treatment and actively engaging in the decision-making process.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Dynamics-

Increasing need for data oriented decision making solutions, rising geriatric population, surge in incidences of chronic disease with growing demand for self-healthcare to ensure quality of life in every stages are some of the major factors driving the growth of patient engagement solutions market. Today’s health systems throughout the world are looking for new and advanced healthcare solutions to make their services more responsive to patients and efficiently addressespublic’s health needs. For example; chronic diseases affect nearly 133 million Americans which are more than 40% of the total population of this country. By the end of 2020, this figure is expected to increase to an estimated 157 million with 81 million with multiple conditions. In addition, transformation of new healthcare systems with value added services is also fostering the growthof this market. Patient engagement is highly implemented in healthcare industry which can send information through portals, delivering value to the patient and increasing the level of interaction. However, continued reliance on mail and telephone contact information and high cost of implementation may limit the growth of the patient engagement solutions market.

Key Benefitsfor Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation:–

By Product:

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Application:

Health Management

Social and Behavioral Management

Home Health Management

Financial Health Management

By Component:

Software

Service

Hardware

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin, America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa)

