Ophthalmic Equipment Market Updates during the coronavirus outbreak 2020- SWOT Analysis of Leading Players and Industry Key Factor by 2023

Ophthalmic Equipment Market overview

Ophthalmic diseases are related to the impairment of vision, which is one of the major concerns among the patients. Its symptoms include red eyes, eyestrain, glaucoma, macular degeneration and cataract that includes ophthalmic diseases. The healthcare service providers have ophthalmic equipment that is used for the treatment of such diseases. In recent years there has been a rise in ophthalmic disease cases all over the world. This in turn has generated a lot of demand for therapeutic modalities of the disease.

There are a variety of equipment that can be used by medical professionals for treating eye-related disorders. There have been increasing cases of glaucoma, cancers, lymphoma and other chronic diseases and there is less awareness about such eye-related diseases among the patients. Increase in the geriatric population, technological advancements and the various government initiatives for visually impaired people is increasing the demand for ophthalmic equipment in the overall market.

The global ophthalmic equipment market report witnesses a growing change in the trends and the market is expected to register a surging CAGR of about 5.4% during the forecast period till 2023. However, the poor healthcare infrastructure in the developing and under-developing economies is restraining the growth rate of the ophthalmic equipment market. Even when there are a lot of technological advancements and innovations, these equipment are seen as unsafe and can cause damage to the eye if not handled professionally.

Ophthalmic Equipment Market segmentation

The global ophthalmic equipment market report presents the overall market segmentation on the basis of the product, applications and end-user.

On the basis of the product, the global ophthalmic equipment market can be split into:

Vision care devices

Diagnostic and monitoring devices

Ophthalmology surgical devices

Others

As per the report, the vision care devices segment can be further divided into:

Contact lens

Spectacles

The ophthalmology surgical devices can be further classified into:

Vitreoretinal surgical devices

Cataract surgical devices

Glaucoma surgical devices

Refractive surgical devices

Illumination devices

Others

As per the application, the global market can be divided into:

Amblyopia

Cataract

Glaucoma

Retinal detachment

Others

Lastly, based on the end-user, the global market can be classified into:

Diagnostic centers

Hospitals

Research centers

Ophthalmology clinics

Others



Ophthalmic Equipment Market Regional analysis

According to the report, the American region(South America and North America) is the largest market that is being driven by the rising prevalence in the research and development in the ophthalmic equipment sector. The European region is another such region that is showing emphasis on the diagnosis and treatment of eye-related disorders. Germany and the UK are the two countries that are contributing to the growth of the ophthalmic equipment market. There has been an increasing expenditure by these countries in their healthcare services which is accelerating the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is also a growing market where there is an increased demand for diagnostic tests and other services.

Industry news

Capital Ophthalmic Instrument Service Inc. recently introduced Tony Streib in its group of qualified ophthalmic equipment service providers. Streib will focus on helping clients all around the Southeastern region. Established nearly twenty years ago Capital Ophthalmic Instrument Service Inc. offers a range of ophthalmic equipment service, covering latest and reconditioned product sales and maintenance.

