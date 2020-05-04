Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market highly promising expected to witness a notable CAGR of 20.93% with USD 1,960.4 million by 2024

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Overview

NAFLD’s diagnosis is of particular significance due to the chances of its moving to more severe stages. In addition, in early-stage diagnosis instances, the use of specific strategies such as growing physical exercise and dietary modification may avoid unpleasantness of the disease. Except in more severe stages of the disease, like non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), it’s still necessary to detect it as soon as possible because of the risk for cirrhosis progression.

Biomarkers are important for testing and treatment approaches for fatty liver disease cases and for faster diagnosis of potentially life threatening NASH and NAFLD. This will allow for the diagnosis and treatment of disease using a clear biomarker blood test, thereby preventing a biopsy of the liver. Managing the inherent comorbidities that produce NASH syndrome is possible, and the natural history of this daunting disease should increase. Furthermore, biomarker approaches will interface work in biomedicine.

The global market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers is projected to witness a 20.92 percent CAGR and is expected to hit the US$1.960.4 million mark by 2024. The key factors that pave the way for the growth of the worldwide market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers are the expanding presence of NASH, growing need for non-invasive diagnostic testing and awareness-raising campaigns. On the opposite, the existence of stringent rules for the certification of biomarkers by the United States FDA is expected to slow the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Segmentation

The global market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers has been segmented on the basis of end users and type. Based on type, the market is segmented into Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers, Serum Biomarkers, and others. And by end user, the market segment covers CROs, pharmaceutical companies, and others. The study on the global market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers focuses on market value and size at corporate, local, and global levels. From a broader perspective, the study report portrays the total market size of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers by examining existing market patterns, historical evidence and expectations for future development. Market revenue from various national markets has been applied to quantify the global market’s total revenue. The study offers an outline of the solutions in the industry, and also demonstrates the pace of growth in the global market.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Regional Overview

Geographically, the global demand for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market has been subdivided into MEA, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and is sub-segmented into country level markets such as India, the United States, China, Japan, Australia, etc. The report provides comprehensive information from regional segments while covering local and global market size, regional market rivals, performance data, and statistics on exports and import. The study also discusses regional market patterns, trends, production and utilization rate of goods, revenue from the market sector, and the rate of growth. The report also covers the demand data from several industries and a wide range of opportunities present in the region that are expected to drive growth.

Industry News

Research has found a biomarker linked to the growth of non-alcoholic fatty liver disorder in human beings that could help doctors uncover early stages of the illness. The scientists also found that this biomarker, a protein classified as the ‘neuronal regeneration-related protein’, plays a critical role in controlling a mechanism that is now being investigated as a therapeutic choice for the condition in clinical trials.

