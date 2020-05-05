Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market to Surpass $89361.8 Thousand by 2025, Says Market Research Future

Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market Overview:

The global market report with a focus on the neurorehabilitation gaming systems is slated to grow by an impressive 17.3% CAGR during the forecast period covering 2019 to 2025. The market is also expected to reach a new height of USD 89,361.8 thousand by 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals factors like growing issues with a neurological disorder like Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, essential tremors, and multiple sclerosis as major traction providers. This system is getting a notable thrust from the treatment of stroke as well. This is triggering various product launches, innovations, and others to boost the global market prospect.

Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market Segmentation:

The global study on the neurorehabilitation gaming systems market, as discussed by MRFR analysts, has been segmented by application, component, and modality. This segmentation is expected to provide better traction in terms of strategy-making policies by creating awareness regarding factors and various figures.

By component, the study of the global neurorehabilitation gaming systems market has been segmented into hardware and software. The software segment is getting traction due to the growing inclusion of digital procedures.

By application, the study on the neurorehabilitation gaming systems market comprises multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, brain stroke, and others. In 2018, the global market was dominated by the stroke segment that had around 43.8% market share.

By modality, the global report on the neurorehabilitation gaming systems market has been segmented into tablet/smartphone and personal computers (PC). The tablet/smartphone segment is expected to grow in a better way in the coming days.

Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market Regional Landscape:

The North American market is witnessing rapid progress. This is primarily getting backed by superior technology and better investment standard. Several market players are operating from the area in sync with the healthcare sector. Better government initiatives to find out new procedures and then their easy inclusion in the major functioning procedures are expected to take the market forward. In Europe, the market will benefit from various research projects taking place across the continent. In the Asia Pacific, funding from various private sector companies and governments are expected to boost the market. South Korea, Japan, China, and others are making significant progress in terms of software development and hardware synchronizations.

Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market Competitive Landscape:

The global neurorehabilitation gaming systems market is expected to receive a boost from companies like Nintendo Co., Ltd (Japan), Jintronix (Canada), MindMaze (Switzerland), XRHealth (US), Barron Associates Inc. (US), and Neofect (US). These companies are now impacting the global market notably by using various means like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, hike in investments for the research and development sector, better funding from several end users, and others. Government initiatives are also expected to transform the market in many ways. MRFR recorded recent upgrades in various procedures to understand how the market can make good grounds in the coming years.

Industry News:

In February 2020, researchers from the biomedical engineering at the University of Delaware, announced that they had received a National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER award that would support their fundamental research in motor control that could transform the way we perceive neurorehabilitation for individuals with motor impairment.

The project got backing for five years to study the human brain and body and how they respond to interactions with robotic devices. The study will also include a close analysis of gaming and its impact on neuromuscular modeling. Such things are expected to make substantial changes in the coming days in terms of treatment of people with a neurological disorder.

