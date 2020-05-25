MRFR Analyses COVID 19 Impact on the Global Dry Mouth Relief Market for the Period 2020 -2026

The global dry mouth relief market is growing at a rapid pace. The market growth is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of xerostomia, disorders related to dry mouth, and side effects of some diseases such as HIV, Sjogren’s syndrome, and rheumatoid arthritis. The market appears to be well-developed due to the availability of many novel medicines & therapies to treat symptoms of the condition.

Moreover, spreading awareness among people about the disorder and the availability of novel effective treatment accelerate the growth of the market. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global dry mouth relief market is poised to reach USD 2,777.14 MN by 2026, growing at 4.10% CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2026).

Dehydration, Anxiety & stress, and increased smoking as a result of changing lifestyles lead to symptoms of dry mouth. Besides, the availability of therapeutic medicines fuels market growth. Additionally, factors such as the increasing patient population and the rise in the global economy push market growth. Technological advances in medical science that are led by substantial R&D investments foster the market growth excellently.

On the flip side, large unmet needs and drug resistance cases are anticipated to hamper the market growth during the projected period. Nevertheless, advances in drug development & manufacturing techniques would support market growth throughout the analyzed period, presenting more advanced and cost-effective treatments.

Dry Mouth Relief Market – Segmentations

The report is segmented into three dynamics;

By Type : Mouthwash, Spray, Lozenges, Gel, and others.

By Distribution Channel : Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Supermarkets, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Dry Mouth Relief Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global dry mouth relief market. The largest market share attributes to the rising patient population suffering from dry mouth or xerostomia in the region. Moreover, the well-spread awareness regarding the disease and the availability of treatments xerostomia in the region drive the market growth. Also, factors such as favorable reimbursement scenarios and substantial healthcare expenditure substantiate regional market growth.

Furthermore, wide uptake of advanced technologies acts as a key growth driver for the regional market. The North American dry mouth relief market is estimated to retain its leading position throughout the assessment period.

Europe stands second in the global dry mouth relief market. The market growth is predominantly driven by the growing prevalence of xerostomia, disorders related to dry mouth, and risk factors such as HIV, Sjogren’s syndrome, and rheumatoid arthritis, among others in the region. The resurging economy in the region undoubtedly acts as a key driving force for the regional market.

Additionally, the presence of major industry players such as Fresenius (Germany), Sunstar (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (UK), Sanofi (France), and GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), in the region influences the market growth. The European dry mouth relief market is projected to create a substantial revenue pocket during the review period.

Asia Pacific region is a promising market for dry mouth relief products. The market growth is led by a huge population and the availability of low-cost drugs for the treatment in the region. Moreover, the growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs in the region fostered the growth of the market. China and India contribute to the growth of the regional market majorly.

Besides, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, among other Southeast Asian countries, provide impetus to the regional market growth. The APAC dry mouth relief is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2026.

Dry Mouth Relief Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the global dry mouth relief market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, industry players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/ technology launch. They make substantial investments to drive R&D clinical trials required for the development of breakthrough drug discoveries.

Major Players:

Players leading the global dry mouth relief market include Procter & Gamble (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (UK), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Colgate-Palmolive (US), 3M (US), Sanofi (France), Bioxtra, Sunstar (Switzerland), Mars, Incorporated (US), Dr. Fresh (California), Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. (US), Xlear (US), Oral Biotech (US), Mission Pharmacal Company (US), Therabreath (California), Fresenius (Germany), and Wisconsin Pharmacal Company (US), among others.

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

February 13, 2020 —- Sunstar Group, a global leader in oral health & the whole body health, launched its new Gum Hydral dry mouth relief products to address a clear patient need, as most dry mouth sufferers. The new product line has an advanced OTC formulation that works like natural saliva to deliver multisymptom relief. Gum Hydral features advanced moisturizing and hydrating ingredients that work like natural saliva for multisymptom relief.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

