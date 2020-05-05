Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2020-2025 | CAGR of 21.24%

The latest research report on Microbiome Sequencing Services Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market is valued at USD 912.3Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 3512.7 Million by 2026 with the CAGR of 21.24% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report–

Microbiome sequencing is the study of microbes that are present in the human gut with the goal of understanding of human microbes and role played by them in health and disease. Before traditional microbiological techniques were used by taking sample from skin, blood or stool sample to study the phenotype and genotype of the individual. With the application of new technology, tool such as next generation sequencing has made it easy in research on this subject. Observing the human microbial biota, genes and output such as protein or metabolites help in determining the disease status and predicting individual response to the treatment. In future, human microbiome sequencing services would be of great help in commercialization.

The regions covered in this microbiome sequencing services marketreport are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of microbiome sequencing services is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report-

Some major key players for global microbiome sequencing servicesmarketareBaseclear B.V., Clinical-Microbiomics A/S, Diversigen Inc., Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Shanghai Realbio Technology Co. Ltd,Metabiomics Corp., Rancho Biosciences, Microbiome Therapeutics LLC, Microbiome Insights Inc., Molzym GmbH & Co. Kg, MR DNA (Molecular Research Lp), Openbiome, Resphera Biosciences, LLC, Ubiome, Inc., Zymo Research Corp. and others.

News-

September 3rd, 2019; To help researchers increase data accuracy and cross-study comparisons, Zymo Research is offering complimentary microbiome standards and controls to researchers globally through the Microbiomics Standards & Controls Initiative. Because the field of metagenomics has developed rapidly without the use of well-defined controls, data often cannot be copied from laboratory to laboratory let alone between different studies. To solve the problem of metagenomics data inaccuracy and to increase cross-study comparisons, Zymo Research developed microbiomics standards and controls. Until now, Zymo Research has dispersed thousands of their ZymoBIOMICS Microbial Community Standards and Spike-in Controls free of charge.

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global microbiome sequencing services market with highest market share due to factors such as favorable business environment, government investment through funds for genomics research, development in sequencing technologies such as Shotgun metagenomic sequencing, 16S rRNA sequencing and microbial metatranscriptomics and availability of commercial solutions for NGS data analysis in this region. For instance, the U.S. government invest in genomics research through various government bodies such as NHGRI (National Human Genome Research Institute, the United States), which also supplements the market growth.

Key Benefits for Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report–

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Segmentation:–

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: By Technology

Sequencing by Litigation (SBL)

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Pyrosequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Others

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: By Application

Shotgun Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

Rna Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Other

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: By End-User

Research and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: By Regional & Country Analysis (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

