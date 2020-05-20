mHealth Market Size, Current Trends, Application Analysis and Research Development Report to 2025 | CAGR of 30.23%

The latest research report on mHealth Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

mHealth Market Size and Value

mHealth Market is valued at USD 33.84 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD214.97Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 30.23% over the forecast period.

mHealth Market Scope:

Mobile health (mHealth) refers to the different methods or practices to support healthcare and medical services through the use of mobile technologies to monitor a variety of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, autism, insomnia and asthma. mHealth aims to empower patients with information and management of their own health in order to promote outcomes improvement through enhanced decision-making, to help reduce costs, increase access throughout the system and supply data for predictive modeling of at-risk populations.With the growing penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity, the adoption of mHealth technologies by physicians and patients has increased considerably. This specially holds true for mobile healthcare apps, including fitness and medical apps, with fitness and wellness holding a significantshare of the total mHealth market. Within digital health, mHealth encompasses all applications of telecommunications and multimedia technologies for the delivery of healthcare and health information.

The regions covered in this mHealth market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of mHealthis sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

mHealth Market Companies 2020

Agamatrix, INC

Alivecor, INC

Apple, INC

Athenahealth INC

AT&T, INC

Biotelemetry INC. (CARDIONET)

GE Healthcare

Google INC

Jawbone INC

Johnson & Johnson

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Philips Healthcare and among others.

mHealth Market News:

BioTelemetry, Inc. Launches a Tender Offer to Acquire Life Watch AGStrengthens Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

April 09, 2017, BioTelemetry, Inc. and LifeWatch AG announced that the companies have entered into a definitive transaction agreement under which BioTelemetry will launch a tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all of the outstanding shares of LifeWatch AG, with shareholders receiving either CHF10.00 in cash and 0.1457 shares of BioTelemetry stock (equivalent to CHF4.00 per LifeWatch share based on the closing price of BioTelemetry) or CHF8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of BioTelemetry stock (equivalent to CHF6.00 per LifeWatch share based on the closing price of BioTelemetry), depending on individual shareholder preference. The total deal value is approximately CHF260 million. BioTelemetry will fund the transaction with a combination of cash on hand, debt and equity. The transaction has been approved by both Boards of Directors.

mHealth Market Dynamics –

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platform; increasing utilization of connected medical devices and mHealth application and increasing healthcare cost are some factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, rising acceptance of mHealth as a primary source of information has impelled the market growth positively.For instance, according to the United Healthcare Consumer Sentiment Survey, nearly 28% of Americans used mHealth apps as a primary source of health information in the year 2017. Moreover, growing geriatric population, rising demand for patient monitoring services and rising focus on patient-centric healthcare service also support the growth of the market. Also, increasing demand for home based remote patient monitoring services for the elderly population is another crucial factor augmenting the mHealth market growth.

Key Benefits for MHealth Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

mHealth Market Segmentation

By Device: (Pulse Oximeters, Blood Glucose Meters, Sleep Monitoring devices, Neurological Monitoring Device, Cardiac Monitors, Activity Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Wearable Fitness Sensor Device, Others)

By Stakeholders: (Healthcare Providers, Mobile Operators, Application Players, Device Vendors, Others)

By Service: (Diagnostics, Monitoring, Treatment, Wellness and fitness, Others)

By Application: (Mobile Apps, Diagnostics, Monitoring, Medical Education, Medication Adherence, Fitness & Nutrition, Alert and awareness, Women’s Health, Health care record maintenance, Others)

By Chronic Disease Management: (Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Respiratory diseases, Neurological , isorders, Others)

By Remote Consultation: (Pharmaceutical Applications, Others)

By End User: (B2B, Providers, Payers, Employers, B2C, Patients, Caregivers)

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

