Medical Imaging Market Trends 2020, Rising Impact of COVID-19, Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Technology Development, Top Company Profile, Key Region

The report takes a look at major developments within the Global Medical Imaging Market amidst the pandemic of the COVID-19 virus. It offers a perspective on the economic scenario and efforts to be taken post the passing of the pandemic.

Medical Imaging Market Overview:

The global medical imaging market is showing a great possibility of reaching USD 45,719.65 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals factors that can be effective in taking the global market ahead.

These factors are the hike in diagnosis process to determine better treatment routes at an early stage, better inclusion rate of latest products, hike in investment to boost research and development sector, growing demand from developing countries where the healthcare sector is getting revamped, increasing competition among players to develop better products and edge out others, government initiatives, and others. These can contribute to the development of strategies and increase the revenues for the market.

However, the price of these products is high, which might restrain the market in poor economies.

Medical Imaging Market Segmentation:

The global medical imaging market has been studied by MRFR experts on the basis of application, modality, and end user. The market report has revealed several growth-inducing factors that can help in developing strategies that will be backed by various factors and figures.

By modality, the global study of the medical imaging market is getting backed by segments like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), ultrasound systems, x-ray systems, and nuclear imaging.

By application, the global report on the medical imaging market has been segmented on the basis of oncology, neurology, cardiology, and others. Demand for better diagnostic support from all these industries has boosted the growth of the market.

By end user, the global study on the medical imaging market depends on the segmentation that includes diagnostic centers, academic institutes, hospitals and clinics, and research organizations. The hospitals & clinics segment would score well due to their superlative infrastructures.

Market Research Future (MRFR) collected data on several factors including implications of covid-19 impact on Medical Imaging Market and demographic challenges, showed how it could move forward in the coming years.

Medical Imaging Market Regional Analysis:

North America would dominate the global market in terms of generating revenues as countries like the US and Canada are pushing the market forward by increasing their investment. In Europe, the same is happening with countries like France, Germany, the UK, Italy, and others boosting the regional market. In Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, and others are making the most of the contribution.

Medical Imaging Market Competitive Landscape:

The global medical imaging market is benefiting from the strategic routes adopted by companies like Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Analogic Corporation (US), General Electric Company (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), CMR Naviscan (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China), Samsung (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and others. These companies have strategies that encompass mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launching, innovations, better investment policies for research and development, and others as major growth-inducing factors. MRFR records the changes in the global market to know how the market may chart the course to stay abreast and profit in the coming years.

Medical Imaging Industry News:

Cerebriu, a Danish medical technology provider, recently announced the launch of their Cerebriu Apollo. This technology is a software solution aimed at providing clinical support using accelerated and personalized diagnostic medical imaging. It gets backing from the machine learning that helps in reading MRI images after their scanning is done and detects potential issues like a tumor or signs of a stroke. Once it identifies the issue, it notifies the practitioner who can then treat the patient on the basis of needed protocols and other things.

