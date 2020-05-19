Major Impact of COVID-19 on Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Demand Overview, Insights, Technology Developments, Top Company Profile, Key Regions

Latest Report on “Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market size | COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis, Industry Segment by Drugs (Viagra (sildenafil citrate), Cialis (Tadalafil), Staxyn/Levitra (vardenafil), Stendra/Spedra (avanafil), Zydena (udenafil), Vitaros (Alprostadil Cream), and Others), End User (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Digital Pathology Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The global market for erectile dysfunction drugs market is set to cross a valuation of USD 2930 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Market Research Future revealed several factors like a rising recording of cases of erectile disorder, increasing geriatric population, expiry of patents of major blockbuster drugs, and better drug development as major reasons behind the growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market. Growth in the sedentary lifestyle may also boost the demand for such drugs.

However, patients often fail to adhere to these drugs in proper terms, which can restrain the growth of this erectile dysfunction drug market growth.

The global erectile dysfunction drugs market, on account of MRFR experts, has been segmented based on drugs and end users. This segmentation is expected to reveal insight related to dynamics, growth factors, and demographic challenges. These insights will be further backed by figures received after detailed analysis.

By drug, the global market on the erectile dysfunction drugs has been segmented into Cialis (tadalafil), staxyn/Levitra (vardenafil), viagra (sildenafil citrate), zydena (udenafil), vitaros (alprostadil cream), stendra/spedra (avanafil), and others. Viagra has a huge market share as it is the first-of-its-kind drug that received the approval of the FDA in 1998. Cialis is expected to make a better impact on the market in terms of growth as its erection period is higher than that of Viagra.

By end user, the global market for erectile dysfunction drugs has been segmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The retail pharmacy segment is expected to benefit from the easy availability of drugs. The segment is the largest one. Hospitals are expected to gain more from growing awareness and are expected to be the fastest one in terms of growth.

The Americas are set to dominate the global erectile dysfunction drugs market. This is primarily due to the rising presence of major drug companies and the increasing adoption of various new technologies to treat the disorder. Also, the growing awareness regarding the disorder is expected to boost the market profit. In Asia Pacific, rising awareness and the massive population are expected to play in favor of the market.

Global erectile dysfunction drugs market is expected to get boosted by the strategic developments launched by companies like Apricus Biosciences Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd., Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Vivus, Inc., S.K. Chemicals Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others. These companies are showing an intent to take the global market forward by constantly indulging in various strategic discussions where they are working on mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, hike in investment for research and development, branding strategies, distribution channels, and others. MRFR’s recording of all the latest proceedings is expected to improve the scope of market study.

In May 2020, a report revealed that the global market for erectile dysfunction drugs market had witnessed a price fall in both generic and branded drugs between July 2019 and January 2020. But the price of branded drugs has bounced back after February 2020. The report is on the basis of a close analysis of several online drug supply chain. One of the major reasons behind this price change is COVID-19. The rise in home delivery services has changed the market expectations and the price is getting impacted by that.

