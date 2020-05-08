LifeSignals Receives CE Mark for ECG Remote Monitoring Patch

LifeSignals, based in Fremont, California, announced that it received the CE Mark for its LifeSignals ECG Remote Monitoring Patch. The patch, integrated with a remote monitoring platform, is designed as a continuous electrocardiography (ECG) and heart rate monitor.

The ECG Remote Monitoring Patch is disposable and captures data for up to three days. The device is lightweight and splash-proof. Each patch features the company’s patented LC1100 Life Signal Processor, which operates on a coin-cell battery and detects, stores, and securely transmits patient data to a cloud-based platform that is accessible by healthcare professionals.

The LifeSignals Patch will be sold as a white-labeled device, designed for use in both healthcare and home settings. The company says that its platform can be integrated into existing telemetry and remote monitoring systems.

“This CE Mark approval of LifeSignals’ next generation wireless technology-based patch, represents a major step forward in our drive to ‘untether’ patient monitoring systems,” said Surendar Magar, co-founder and CEO of LifeSignals, in a statement. “With the integration of the LifeSignals Patch, clinically-accurate patient data can be captured inexpensively and sent to existing medical monitoring systems or cloud-based systems for direct analysis. Healthcare professionals can make faster treatment decisions while patients can be confident of receiving data-driven personalized therapy.”

More info: LifeSignals Wireless Medical Biosensors

Related: LifeSignals COVID-19 offerings…

Via: LifeSignals