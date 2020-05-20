Laparoscopy Devices Market Size, Share | Global Industry Report, 2020-2025

In its latest report on Laparoscopy Devices Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Laparoscopy Devices Market Size 2020

Laparoscopy Devices Market is valued at USD 9.46 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 15.41 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period.

Laparoscopy is a surgical diagnostic procedure used to determine the organs inside the abdomen.Laparoscopy procedure uses different instrumentssuch as laparoscope to examine the abdominal organs. It is a long, thin tube with a high-intensity light and a high resolution camera at the front side.Laparoscopic surgery uses long pencil like instruments that can fit through small cuts in the abdominal wall and are obtained from durable materials with high quality stainless steel.There are variousdevices used during laparoscopic procedures like laparoscope, needle driver for suturing, trocar, bowel grasper and surgical mesh. Laparoscopy devices havenumerous advantages compared to traditional surgery because it involves fewer injuries or cutting and patient get out of the hospital quicker. Along with this, the risk of bleeding during laparoscopic surgery is less because the size of the incision made is smaller than the large incision that is made for open surgery.

The regions covered in this laparoscopy devices marketreport are North America, Europe, Aa-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of laparoscopy devices marketis sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Laparoscopy Devices Market 2020 Top Key Players

• Johnson & Johnson

• Karl Storz GmbH & Co KG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Medtronic PLC

• Olympus Corporation

• Conmed Corporation

• Others.

Laparoscopy Devices Market News –

Medtronic finally revealed its new robot-assisted surgery system

On September24th, 2019; Medtronic claimed that it has a new robot-assisted surgery platform that is more flexible and cost-effective than systems. The company unveiled its Hugo RAS system.In Hugo system include a surgeon could complete a procedure with an arm and start a laparoscopic procedure using the tower. The tower and its visualization system, generator, processors and endoscope are used to help both robot-assisted surgery and laparoscopic applications.

Global Laparoscopy Devices Market Dynamics-

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) andgrowing number of gynecology &urology operations withnew advances in surgical techniquesare some major factors fostering the growth of laparoscopy devices market. For example; in 2017, minimally invasive surgeries accounted for nearly 85.19 % of total robotic surgeries performed in the United States. Theincreased prevalence of urologic disordershavebecome the leading cause which requires laparoscopy devicesin recent years.

Global Laparoscopy Devices Market Segmentation:–

By Types: (Insufflation Devices, Laparoscope, Robotics-assisted Laparoscopic Devices, Trocar / Access Devices)

By Application: (General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Spinal Surgery, Bariatric Surgery)

By End-Users: (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals)

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

