Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Size Worth USD 3,622.0 Mn By 2027 | Future Trends, Top Key Companies Profile, Key Insights and Share Analysis

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market

Nucleic acid sequence-based amplification is a particular method in molecular biology, which is employed for the purpose of amplifying RNA sequences. Isothermal Nucleic acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) is segregated into several methods, such as transcription mediated amplification, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification, signal mediated amplification of RNA technology, and others. Such methods of isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology to amplify RNA sequences are expected to rapidly drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market was valued at US$ 1,763.0 million in 2018, and is foreseen to exhibit a robust CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Rising adoption of inorganic growth strategies, such as collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, to strengthen the market positions of manufacturers

Increasing collaborations by the key market players is expected to boost the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market growth. For instance, in January 2017, Diagenode S.A. entered into a collaboration with Heidelberg University Hospital and German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ). Under this collaboration, Diagenode S.A focuses on development of high-sensitivity DNA amplification method. This method is for RNA sequencing library preparation solutions.

In April 2019, QuantaBio launched new freeze-dried lyophilized single-reaction reagent, Qscript lyo 1-step. Qscript lyo 1-step is a dry, stable, easy, and better 1-step RT-qPCR (quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction). It is highly sensitive and reproducible RT-qPCR. The reagent contains thermo-stable polymerase.

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market – Regional Analysis

The North America isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market is expected to accrue the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing product launches by key players. For instance, in September 2017, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched RT-PCR (reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction) kit in the U.S market. RT-PCR assay kit is a one-step procedure, where reverse transcription and gene amplification is performed in a single tube. RT-PCR assay kit is used for DNA identification and amplification.

Moreover, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market, owing to increasing product launches in the region. For instance, in December 2019, Mast Group Ltd., a European company, launched MAST ISOPLEX CRE-ART kit, which uses loop mediated amplification (LAMP) kit for the rapid molecular detection of the most seven prevalent carbapenemase families: OXA-48, OXA-23, OXA-24/40, KPC, VIM, NDM and IMP. The carbapenemase family involves enterobacteriaceae (E.coli, Salmonella, Klebsiella, and Shigella), where some of them reside in the gut of humans while the remaining are parasites.

INAAT offers various advantages over the conventional detection systems, as they detect the test samples in 30 minutes. Also, there is availability of ready to use lyophilized pellets containing primers and reagents, which are used directly for the reaction, therefore the sample preparation process is completely eliminated. The above factors are expected to fuel the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market growth over the forecast period.

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players operating in the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market include Alere Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, BioHelix Corporation, BioMerieux Biotechnology Company, Hologic Gene-Probe, QIAGEN Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lucigen Corporation, Quidel Corporation, and NuGEN.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, By Product Type: Instruments Reagents & Kits

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, By Application: Infectious Disease Diagnostics Blood Screening Others

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, By Technology: Helicase Dependent Amplification (HAD) Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR) Nucleic Acid Sequence Based Amplification (NASBA) Transcription Medicated Amplification (TMA) Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA) Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, By End User: Academic and Research Institutes Diagnostic Laboratories Others



