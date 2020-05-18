Intravenous Solutions Market 2019 Estimated to Reach a Valuation of USD 13,410.8 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% Over the Forecast Period of 2027, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

Intravenous solutions (IV) are administered through the intravenous route in order to provide sugar, salt, and water directly into veins. IV solutions and electrolytes are used for fluid resuscitation, routine maintenance, replacement, and redistribution. Intravenous drugs, nutrition, and mixed solutions are modern therapy. The growth of this market is expected to grow on the account of the rising adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions by key players in order to expand their portfolio. For instance, in April 2015, Baxter International Inc. and France-based Laboratoire Aguettant SAS entered into a licensing and distribution agreement for trace elements, which are essential micronutrients used in parenteral nutrition (PN) therapy.

The global intravenous solution market size was valued at US$ 8,372.0 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Intravenous Solution Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global intravenous solution market include Baxter International Inc, ICU Medical, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Grifols, S.A., Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd, JW Life Science, Amanta Healthcare, Axa Parenterals Ltd, and Salius Pharma Private Limited.

Rising Launches and Regulatory Approvals for Intravenous Solution Injection is projected to Drive Growth of the Global Intravenous Solution Market

Rising approvals for intravenous solution injections from regulatory authorities are projected to drive the global intravenous solution market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, B. Braun Medical Inc, a subsidiary of B.Braun, operating in infusion therapy and pain management, announced the U.S. FDA approval for its 70% Dextrose for Injection in a 2L flexible container. 70% Dextrose for Injection is an intravenous solution indicated as a source of calories and fluid replenishment.

Moreover, launches of new intravenous solution injections for the treatment of various chronic diseases such as dehydration, gastrointestinal diseases are projected to drive the intravenous solution market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, offers medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition launched of Vecuronium Bromide for Injection in the U.S. The drug is indicated for maintenance of neuromuscular blockade and paralysis.

Intravenous Solution Market – Restraints

Increasing FDA recalls of IV products is the major factor hampering market growth. For instance, in August 2018, the U.S. FDA recalled Becton Dickinson & Company’s NEXIVA Closed IV Catheter System Dual Port 18GA 1.25 IN (BD Nexiva catheter) due to failure in the needle tip shield/safety mechanism.

Intravenous Solution Market- Regional Insights

Based on the region, the global intravenous solution market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Europe is expected to hold a dominant position in the global intravenous solution market over the forecast period, and this can be attributed to increasing introduction of parenteral (intravenous) nutrition (PN) products. For instance, in 2016, Baxter International Inc., a global leader in PN therapy, launched NUMETA G13E 300 mL in Europe. NUMETA G13E is the only ready-to-use parenteral (intravenous) nutrition (PN) product for preterm infants (less than 37 weeks gestation age).

At the same time, Asia Pacific is expected to experience a rapid growth in the intravenous solution market, owing to the rising introduction of technologically advanced intravenous solutions by key players. For instance, in June 2019, Eurolife Healthcare, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty infusion & pharmaceuticals, launched two intravenous IV products: Discport and Lifeport in the India drug market. The product is considered a smart intravenous infusion, which encompasses the latest technology that reduces the chances of any infection.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Intravenous Solution Market , By Solution Type: Saline Normal Saline (0.9% NaCl) Hypertonic Saline Dextran Lactated Ringer’s Amino Acid Vitamins & Minerals Heparin and Trace Elements Mixed Solutions

Global Intravenous Solution Market , By Bag Type: Large Volume Bags (greater than 250ml) Small Volume Bags (less than 250ml)

Global Intravenous Solution Market , By Application: Basic IV Solution Nutritional IV Solution Blood IV Solution Drug IV Solution Irrigation IV Solution

Global Intravenous Solution Market , By End-user: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers Home Care Settings

Global Intravenous Solution Market , By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada By Solution Type : Saline Normal Saline (0.9% NaCl) Hypertonic Saline Dextran Lactated Ringer’s Amino Acid Vitamins & Minerals Heparin and Trace Elements Mixed Solutions By Bag Type: Large Volume Bags (greater than 250ml) Small Volume Bags (less than 250ml) By Application: Basic IV Solution Nutritional IV Solution Blood IV Solution Drug IV Solution Irrigation IV Solution By End-user: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers Home Care Settings Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe By Solution Type : By Bag Type: By Application: By End-user: Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific By Solution Type : By Bag Type: By Application: By End-user: Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America By Solution Type : By Bag Type: By Application: By End-user: Middle East By Country/Region: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East By Solution Type : By Bag Type: By Application: By End-user: Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa By Solution Type : By Bag Type: By Application: By End-user:



