India Immune-Oncology Drugs Market Size Worth USD 461.8 Million with CAGR of 13.1% By 2026 | Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Mylan N.V.

India Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market

Immuno-oncology products fall under the category of biological therapeutic products. The primary therapeutic applications of the immuno-oncology drugs include the treatment of various types of cancer, such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, and cervical cancer. The major players involved in the Indian immuno-oncology drugs market are currently focusing on research and development of new technologies and products. Several biopharmaceuticals and research organizations have been indigenously developing a range of biologics for cancer treatment. For instance, researchers from Tata Centre for Technology and Design, IIT Bombay are currently working on developing indigenous CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy, affordable for cancer patients in India.

The India immuno-oncology drugs market was valued at US$ 172.8 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

India Immune-Oncology Drugs Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players operating in the India immune-oncology drugs market include Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Mylan N.V., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Bristol – Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., BIOCAD-Biotechnology Company, Reliance Life Sciences, Biocon Limited, and Hetero Drugs Limited.

Increasing Cases of Cancer and Introduction of Novel Immuno-Oncology Therapies to Drive Market Growth

Rising incidence of cancer in India is expected to boost the immuno-oncology drugs market expansion across the country during the forecast timeline. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), incidence of breast cancer is 25.8 per 100,000 women in 2018 and is expected to reach 35 per 100,000 women in 2026.

The immune-oncology drugs market in India is expected to generate a high revenue, owing to increasing introduction of new novel therapies for treatment of cancer with improved therapeutic outcomes that have led to increasing success rates against cancer. Novel immune therapies can restore the ability of immune system to identify and eliminate cancer cells, which is generally suppressed during course of cancer progression. Such immuno-oncology based therapies can be tailored to attack or block particular targets. For instance, Iplimumab, a human monoclonal antibody, which blocks cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen-4 is available.

Several cancer vaccines have also been developed, for example, Sipuleucel-T, Gardasil, and Cervarix. These vaccines either work as preventive vaccines or therapeutic vaccines. Moreover, the adoptive cell transfer therapy is a new therapy emerging in the immuno-oncology such as CAR-T Cell Therapy, under which Kymriah and Yescarta are available.

Furthermore, organizations focusing on specific immune regulatory checkpoints such as programmed death-1 (PD-1) and programmed death ligand-1 and 2 (PD-L1) such as Nivolumab, Atezolimumab, and Pembrolizumab are being used for cell lung cancer. Monoclonal antibodies have been further developed into conjugated monoclonal antibodies, which are combined with other agents such as radiolabeled antibodies and chemo labeled antibodies.

India Immune-Oncology Drugs Market Restraints

Some major restraining factors for the India immune-oncology drugs market growth include inadequate delivery of affordable and equitable cancer care drugs in India. As per the data published in the Lancet Journal in 2014, public expenditure on cancer in India remains below US$ 10 per person (compared to over US$ 100 per person in high-income or developed countries) and overall public expenditure on healthcare is still only slightly above 1% of the gross domestic product. It was reported by the same source that out-of-pocket payments, which account for over three-quarter of cancer expenditures in India, are among the greatest threats to patients and families country-wide. Moreover, higher effectiveness of cancer drugs and comparatively less availability of better alternative results restricts key players to drive down cost of cancer drugs.

Detailed Segmentation:

India Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, By Drug Type: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Nivolumab (Opdivo) Atezolimumab (Tecentriq) Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) Durvalumab (Imfinzi) Monoclonal Antibodies Rituximab (Rituxan) Trastazumab (Herceptin) Bevacizumab (Avastin) Nimotuzumab (Biomab EGFR) Pertuzumab (Perjeta) Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine (Kadcyla) Cancer Vaccines Gardasil Cervarix

India Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer Blood Cancer Breast Cancer Ovarian Cancer Cervical Cancer Colorectal Cancer Stomach Cancer Head & Neck Cancer Others



