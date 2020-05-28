Increasing Use to Fight COVID-19 to Positively Impact Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Growth

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Analysis

The global healthcare personal protection equipment market is likely to touch USD 10.116 billion at a 9.17% CAGR between 2019- 2027, according to the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Personal Protective Equipment or PPE, simply put, are protective gears for offering protection to workers by decreasing the exposure to biological agents. Some of the components of PPE include shoe cover, coverall/gowns, gloves, mask, face shield, goggles, and others.

Various factors are propelling the global healthcare personal protection equipment market growth. Such factors, according to the new MRFR report, include growing demand for protective clothing, respiratory protection, and hand protection to ensure the safety of people at the time of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, technological advances in surgery like High-Reliability Organizing, increasing initiatives by the government for increasing the imports of PPE, increasing production of integrated and cost-effective PPE, rising end user demand, and the emergence of several local PPE manufacturers.

On the contrary, high raw material cost and inadequate supply during the COVID-19 outbreak are factors that may limit the global healthcare personal protection equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Analysis /Covid-19 Impact on the Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market

Personal Protection Equipment are helping healthcare workers in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO has suggested governments across the world to boost the production of coverall/gowns, respirators, gloves, and masks. Besides, the PPE manufacturers have been suggested to boost their production by about 40% as well as prioritizing their orders in countries having a huge demand-supply gap. The burgeoning demand for protective clothing, respiratory protection, and hand protection in the healthcare sector to ensure the safety of people during this outbreak is predicted to increase the demand for PPE.

Market Research Future (MRFR) collected data on several factors including implications of COVID 19 Impact on Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market and demographic challenges, showed how it could move forward in the coming years.

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global healthcare personal protection equipment market report based on end use and product.

By product, the global healthcare personal protection equipment market is segmented into protective footwear, respiratory protection, face, head, and eye protection, protective clothing, hand protection, and others. Protective clothing is again segmented into gowns, coveralls, and others. Respiratory protection is again segmented into respiratory masks, surgical masks, and others. Hand protection is again segmented into sterile gloves, chemical handling, surgical, and general-purpose. Of this, respiratory protection will dominate the market over the forecast period for the increasing demand for respirators and surgical masks to protect the staff in hospitals and clinics against contaminants and pathogens.

By end use, the global healthcare personal protection equipment market is segmented into academic and research institutes, hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Of these, hospitals and clinics will have lions share over the forecast period for the rising number of physicians in emerging economies and the increasing number of people choosing medical services for treatment.

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global healthcare personal protection equipment market report covers the recent trends & growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period for increasing cases of COVID-19 infection, the rising concerns about safety and health of healthcare professionals, and increasing government initiatives.

The global healthcare personal protection equipment market in Europe is likely to possess the second-largest share during the forecast period for the increasing healthcare expenditure that is leading in increasing consumption and production of medical products and devices.

The global healthcare personal protection equipment market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast rate over the forecast period. Factors fuelling market growth include a high target population, increasing focus of government towards healthcare facilities, and technological advances.

The global healthcare personal protection equipment market in the MEA is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period for the increasing penetration of personal protective equipment in South Africa and the UAE.

Healthcare Personal Protection Equipment Market Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global healthcare personal protection equipment market report include KOWA (Japan), Med-Con (Australia), priMED Medical Products, Inc. (Canada), Halyard Health, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (US), Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. (India), Alpha Pro Tech (Canada), Medisca Inc. (US), Crosstex International, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), Sterimed (US), Ansell (Australia), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and 3M.

