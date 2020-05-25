Increasing FDA Approvals to Have Positive Impact on Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Growth, Major Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industry

Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Research Report: by Product (Biological, Synthetic, Fibrin, Collagen, Gelatin), by Indication (Tissue Sealing, Hemostasis), by Application (General Surgeries, Cardiovascular, CNS, Urological) – Forecast Till 2023

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Analysis

The surgical sealants & adhesives market was valued USD 2.12 billion in 2017 and are likely to develop at a 9.3% CAGR between 2018- 2023, according to the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Surgical sealants and adhesives are widely used owing to its usability, efficacy, and safety to repair injured tissues & support wounds during surgery. Urological surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, general surgeries, central nervous system surgeries, and others are some of its key applications.

Various factors are adding to the global surgical sealants and adhesives market growth. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include the growing demand for surgical services, rising concerns to decrease surgical wounds, growing application in different surgical procedures, concerns about blood loss at the time of the surgery, increasing FDA approvals and CE Mark, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising case of sports-related injuries, & constant technological advancements.

On the contrary, high surgical sealants cost, availability of alternatives, and strict regulatory approvals are factors that may limit the surgical sealants and adhesives market growth over the forecast period.

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global surgical sealants and adhesives market based on end user, application, indication, and product.

Based on product, the surgical sealants & adhesives market is segmented into synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives and natural/biological sealants and adhesives. Of these, the natural/biological sealants and adhesives will lead the market over the forecast period.

Based on indication, the surgical sealants & adhesives market has been segmented into surgical hemostatis, tissue engineering, and tissue sealing. Of these, the tissue engineering segment will dominate the market over the forecast period for the rising need of tissue regeneration in traumatic injuries, increasing cases of burn injuries and skin injuries, and the growing number of cosmetic surgeries.

By application, the surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into urological surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, general surgeries, central nervous system surgeries, and others. Of these, the central nervous system surgeries segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period as central nervous system disorders are increasing worldwide.

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global surgical sealants and adhesives market covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America & the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period for the rising geriatric population, technological advancement, increasing surgeries, and well-developed healthcare sector. Besides, modern medical technology and high-quality healthcare in the region, the presence of key market players, and the growing significance of surgical care in the US are also adding market growth.

The surgical sealants and adhesives market in Europe is likely to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period on account of developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing surgical procedures.

The surgical sealants & adhesives market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a quick rate over the forecast period. Factors fuelling market growth include the huge patient population suffering from chronic diseases in China & India. Besides, the ongoing transformation of the healthcare delivery system into an advanced value-based healthcare practice that can build a sustainable health system is also adding market growth.

The surgical sealants and adhesives market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share over the forecast period. A major market share will be held by the Middle East for the increasing initiatives by the government for the healthcare sector and the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector.

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Key Players

Key players profiled in the global surgical sealants and adhesives market report include Vivostat A/S (Denmark), Medtronic plc (US), Sealantis, Ltd (Israel), Johnson & Johnson (UK), Ocular Therapuetix, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cohera Medical, Inc. (US), C. R. Bard, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), and Sanofi Group (France).

