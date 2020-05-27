Impact of COVID-19 on mHealth Market Share, Future Growth, Applications, Dynamics, Insights and COVID-19 Mobile Health Market Analysis till 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Mobile Health Market By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Therapeutics (respiratory, mental and neurological disorders, fitness & lifestyle), Application (monitoring, diagnosis & treatment, wellness & prevention) – Forecast to 2022

mHealth Market Overview:

The Global mHealth market size is expected to surpass USD 21.71Billion with a 36.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. Market Research Future (MRFR) in its latest assessment reveals various factors that can improve the market outcome.

The Global mobile Health market size would benefit from the rising number of mobile health applications that have been developed by top brands to support telemedicine. The demand to treat patients at off hours and from distant locations at convenience of both patient and doctors have spurred the rise of mobile health. Also, the process is cost-effective. The mHealth apps market size is getting bigger with better integration of wireless technologies, which would boost the mobile health market directly. Inclusion of smartphones and wearable devices are also expected to boost the mobile health market.

However, lack of technical expertise of the geriatric population may hinder the process and deter the mobile health market growth rate.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1816

mHealth Market Segmentation

The global study conducted by MRFR experts on the mobile Health market has been segmented on the basis of therapeutics and application. This process aims at simplifying various methods of developing strategies through effective study of factors and figures. This will reveal insights that are reliable in nature.

By therapeutics, the global mobile health market can be segmented into fitness & lifestyle therapeutics, respiratory, mental and neurological disorders, diabetes, and others.

By application, the global mobile health market can be segmented into education and awareness, monitoring applications, diagnosis & treatment, wellness & prevention, healthcare management, remote data collection, and others.

mHealth market Regional Analysis:

The Americas is leading the global mHealth market with a 34% market share. The global mobile health market would get support from Europe as well where the business is supposed to grow at 35.65% CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is also showing promises of growth.

mHealth market Competitive Landscape:

The global mobile health market is expecting benefical moves from companies like Alivecor, INC, Apple, INC, Agamatrix, INC, AT&T, INC, Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Athenahealth INC, GE Healthcare, Google INC, Jawbone INC, Biotelemetry INC. (CARDIONET), Philips Healthcare, and others. These companies are getting involved in the mobile health market with various strategic moves like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and others that are traditional in approach but effective in results. Hike in research funding is expected to set grounds for more innovations, which the companies would use to edge out others in the process. Launching strategies would also play a prominent role, along with branding methods. MRFR included latest steps taken by these companies to understand how the mobile health market can shape up in the coming years.

Mobile Health Industry News:

In May 2020, researchers revealed that they came up with a new type of patch that can be used to monitor patients at home. This will be beneficial especially in times of the pandemic like COVID-19 outbreak when people have been asked by governments to maintain social distancing. This patch is the result of a collaboration between Northwestern University and the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. This patch can be attached to the throat and it would monitor lung movement and check breathing sounds for coughing and other problems associated with the Coronavirus.This will include telemedicine process as a way of diagnosis and help in proper treatment without the chances of increasing contact and spreading of coronavirus.

In May 2020, Tennessee’s Medicaid program announced that a collaboration between TennCare and Proteus Digital Health will use mHealth sensor to understand and measure medication adherence of members who are undergoing Hepatitis C treatment.

Table of Content:

1 Report Scope

SCOPE OF THE STUDY

MOBILE HEALTH (MHEALTH): REPORT COVERAGE

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FOR THE GLOBAL MARKET STUDY

Geographical Analysis

Demand Side & Supply Side Analysis

Data Synthesis & Bridging

GLOBAL MOBILE HEALTH (MHEALTH): RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

KEY DATA POINT SOURCES

REPORT DESCRIPTION

2 Executive Summary

3 Mobile Health Market Overview

INTRODUCTION

MARKET DYNAMICS

MARKET DRIVERS

Patients Involvement In Personal Healthcare

Proliferation Of Smartphones And Wearable Devices Into Healthcare

Integration Of Wireless Technologies With Portable Healthcare Devices

Introduction Of Connected Healthcare Solutions In The MHealth Market

Benefits Of Cost Effectiveness And Patients’ Convenience

Increase In Lifestyle Disease

MARKET CHALLENGES

Low Rate Of Literacy And Language Barriers In Low- And Middle-Income Countries (LMICs)

Invasion Of Privacy

Security Breach Cases

Potential Risk Of Hardware Or Software Failure

Stringent Regulations And Standards

Lack Of Awareness About The Possible Applications Of MHealth

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4 Industry Dynamics

5 Global Mobile Health Market Ecosystem

6 Global Mobile Health market – Therapeutics

7 Global Mobile Health market – Application/ Solution Type

8 Global Mobile Health Market–Geography

9 Key Market Development and Strategies

10 Company Profiles

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES

Browse More Details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-health-market-1816

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com