Impact of COVID-19 on Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Share, Leading Players, Growth Statistics, Segmentation and Industry Trends, Forecast to 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market by Size, Trends, Growth, Drug Class (Benzodiazepines, Buspirone, Pregabalin, TCAs, SNRIs, SSRIs) End User (Asylums, Mental Healthcare Centres, Hospitals, And Others) and Reginal Analysis, Forecast to 2025

Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Analysis

The Global Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market size was valued USD 11.54 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a 5.4% CAGR between 2019- 2025, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Anxiety disorder, simply put, is a mental health disorder which is characterized by feelings of fear, anxiety, or worries which are strong enough to interfere with the daily activities of a person.

Various factors are adding to the global anxiety disorder treatment market share. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include the launch of technologically advanced therapies, change in lifestyle, increasing geriatric population having anxiety disorders, availability of favourable reimbursement policies especially in developed countries for therapies & medication, need for effective anxiety disorder treatment, and rising prevalence of anxiety disorders such as agoraphobia, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and others. Additional factors adding market growth include high success rates, burgeoning demand for antidepressants for minimum side effects, and increasing consumers’ awareness about various anxiety disorder treatments.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8455

On the contrary, the availability of generic biosimilars, rising rate of drug withdrawals, and patent expiration of branded drugs are factors that may limit the global anxiety disorder treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Scope of the Report

The report offers an all-inclusive analysis of the global anxiety disorder treatment market. The market has been segmented by end user, drug class, and region. The report throws light on the market share, trends, and size of the anxiety disorder treatment market.

Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global anxiety disorder treatment market based on end user and drug class.

By drug class, the global anxiety disorder treatment market is segmented into benzodiazepines, buspirone, pregabalin, TCAs (tricyclic antidepressants), SNRIs (serotonin-norepinephrine), SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), and others. Of these, SNRIs will lead the market over the forecast period for their rising adoption rate.

By end user, the global anxiety disorder treatment market is segmented into asylums, mental healthcare centres, hospitals, and others. Of these, hospitals will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period for the rising number of hospitals worldwide, initiatives by the government to augment the healthcare sector, and a rising number of patients.

Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global anxiety disorder treatment market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period for the rising cases of anxiety disorder. The US is the key contributor in the region for the stressful environments and sedentary lifestyles that has increased anxiety disorder cases.

The global anxiety disorder treatment market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for the rising public awareness regarding anxiety disorders that has boosted the need for effective anxiety disorder treatments.

The global anxiety disorder treatment market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Factors propelling the anxiety disorder treatment market growth in the region include the rising prevalence of anxiety disorders like generalized anxiety disorder. The rising cases of psychological diseases are boosting the need for effective therapy for treating anxiety disorders.

The global anxiety disorder treatment market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share during the forecast period due to lack of awareness regarding anxiety disorder treatment and limited healthcare infrastructure.

Browse More Details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/anxiety-disorder-treatment-market-8455

Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global anxiety disorder treatment market report include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Lundbeck A/S (Denmark), Johnson & Johnson (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Sanofi-Aventis (France), AstraZeneca PLC (UK), Forest Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Eli Lilly and Company (US).

Browse More Related Research Reports at:

Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Drug Discovery Informatics Market

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com