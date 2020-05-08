Immuno Oncology (I-O) Market Size Is Projected to Reach $38.89 billion by 2025 | CAGR: 21.8%: Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently updated its existing market research study on the “Immuno Oncology (I-O) Market Size, Trends, Industry Analysis By Treatment Approaches (Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Cytokines); By Novel Targets (IDO1i, LAG-3 CPI, oncolytic virus, STING agonist, TLR agonist, HDACi, TIL, VEGFi, MEKi, TIGIT, CPI, GITR agonist, TGF-b trap, and A2AR antagonist/CD73i); By Tumor Types; By Region: Market Size & Forecast, 2020 – 2025” the report covers an exhaustive list of market tables and figures, thus providing in-depth analytical data for segments across different regions.

Market Analysis:

The Global Immuno Oncology Market Size was estimated at USD 12,008.1 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 38.89 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. Immuno-oncology, also called as cancer immunotherapy is a biologic treatment, which enhances the body’s natural defenses to stop the growth of cancer. This therapy uses constituents made by the body or in a research laboratory to improve or reestablish the immune system function.

Immuno-oncology represents an innovative approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells. Currently, world is at the forefront of this science with several compounds in development that are being investigated for use in a variety of cancers, as well as an approved immuno-oncology medicine that continues to be studied for new uses. The more precise targeting of patients for selected therapies is another important area of focus in oncology. Clinical biomarkers and pharmacogenomic studies are increasingly used to identify groups and sub-groups of patients most likely to benefit from an investigational agent in order to maximize its potential benefits.

Some of the major players profiled in the Immuno Oncology (I-O) Market study include:

Bristol Myers Squibb

Merck

AstraZeneca

Roche

Pfizer

Incyte

Market Insights:

The global immuno-oncology market is driven by the factors such as rising occurrence of different forms of cancer, technological advancements in the field of immune oncology for cancer treatment, and rising awareness concerning the benefits of ablation procedures over conventional treatment procedures. Moreover, rising number of ablation centers, surgical centers, and hospitals are driving the growth of tumor ablation market globally. Additionally, the developments in oncology treatments, leading to the increased development of pioneering products are also advancing towards significant growth of the global Immune Oncology market.

The increasing trend was also seen in the research in the novel agents and increase in the number of clinical trials in combinations as well as monotherapy. The most notable new agents in Immuno-Oncology are IDO’s, LAG-3, TIGIT, TIM-3, VISTA, KIR, NKG2A, B7-H3/H4. The Report has also emphasized on the Oncolytic viruses, Neo-Antigen therapies, TCR Therapies and CAR-T therapies.

On the basis of treatment type, the global immuno-oncology market is segmented into Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Cytokines. Checkpoint inhibitors were the largest treatment process segment in 2019 that accounted for 55.2% of the overall revenue. On the basis of novel targets, the global market is segmented into IDO1i, LAG-3 CPI, oncolytic virus, STING agonist, TLR agonist, HDACi, TIL, VEGFi, MEKi, TIGIT, CPI, GITR agonist, TGF-b trap, and A2AR antagonist/CD73i. VEGFi was the largest novel target segment that was used for immuno-oncology treatment processes in 2019 with a total market share of 11.2%. on the basis of cancer type, the global immuno-oncology Market is segmented into Melanoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Head, face & Neck Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Merkel Cell, and carcinoma. Revenue share of immuno-oncology treatment for classical hodgkin’s lymphoma was the largest in 2019 i.e. 15.31% among the listed tumor types in the report.

Regional Insights:

On the basis of geography, North America was the largest regional market in 2019. High levels of spending on cancer treatments, also U.S. being one of the major country y with a huge population of cancer affected people on a global scale, the country being the host to the development of this technology, higher frequency of innovations of immuno oncology treatments or processes in the region specially in the U.S. etc., all of these factors have driven significant investment and alongside the demand for IO in the region. These factors have driven the North American market since the inception of this technology and over the forecast period it is expected to increase further.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Research Methodology Overview

Chapter 4. Market Insights

Chapter 5. Immuno Oncology Market Estimates and Forecast, by Treatment Type

Chapter 6. Immuno Oncology Market Estimates and Forecast, by Novel Target Type

Chapter 7. Immuno Oncology Market Estimates and Forecast, by Tumor or Cancer Type

Chapter 8. Immuno Oncology Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global immuno oncology market estimates & forecasts by region, 2015 – 2025, (USD Million)

Table 2 Drivers and inhibitors for global immuno-oncology market

Table 3 Restraints for global immuno-oncology market

Table 4 Global immuno oncology monoclonal antibodies treatment market estimates & forecasts by region, 2015 – 2025, (USD Million)

Continued…

Figure 1. Research process

Figure 2. Information procurement

Figure 3. Global Immuno-Oncology Market, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)

Figure 4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued…

The report can be customized on the basis of regional analysis, segment analysis, industry outlook and competitive analysis. Some of the major focus points which are covered in the report include:

Industry Trends, opportunity and challenges in the market

Role of key players across the value chain

End-User analysis to define the market strategy

Competitive mapping

Regional and country level breakdown

These insights are included in the report which would help you to have a realistic overview of the overall market including the competition, investment opportunities, restraints and challenges, regulatory factors which might affect the market growth. Moreover, the report would help to identify the regional market growth opportunities for different segments covered in the report.

